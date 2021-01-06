fbpx
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
La Trobe Director appointed at IIT Kanpur

Director of IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy Professor Suresh Chandra Srivastava.
Reading Time: 2 minutes 

The IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has appointed esteemed expert in electrical engineering, Professor Suresh Chandra Srivastava as the academy’s inaugural Director.

The professor will take up a leadership role in training the next generation of highly skilled research leaders and expanding the academy’s industry partnerships. The research institution itself has a strong presence at La Trobe’s Australian campuses for visiting staff and PhD students.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said Professor Srivastava’s appointment is an exciting step for the academy.

“The world faces unprecedented challenges across areas like health, food and water security, and urban planning and transport, and now more than ever we need strong international research collaborations and a shared commitment to finding global solutions,” Professor Dewar said.

“The joint appointment of Professor Srivastava as Director will strengthen our research ecosystem, and deliver impactful, cutting-edge work that benefits communities globally.”

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed his excitement at welcoming the new Director. “I am quite certain that Professor Srivastava, with his decades of experience in research and academia, will help the Academy achieve and surpass all its set goals,” he said.

 The IIT Kanpur – La Trobe University Research Academy was launched in Mumbai in February 2020.

La Trobe University is known to have strong ties with India. It was one of the founding members of the Australia India Institute (AII), and has an office in Delhi and is party to more than 20 agreements with Indian institutions.

READ ALSO: Saving Hindi at La Trobe

