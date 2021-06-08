fbpx
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
HomeEducation
Education

Scorn over sympathy: on racist comments in online classes

Amidst India’s distressing COVID wave, Melbourne’s ASHWIN CHHAPERIA recounts facing uncomfortable comments in an online class

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
student with laptop
Source: Canva

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

When I joined the University of Melbourne back in 2017, a lot of friends warned me that Australia was racist to Indians. I took their comments into consideration, but at the back of my mind, I wondered: surely a multicultural city like Melbourne would not be so prejudiced?

Sadly, it seems to be part and parcel of life as a person of colour in Australia. It manifests differently, but it exists. “Go back to where you came from!” “Do you have microwaves in India?” “How do you speak such good English?”

Don’t get me wrong, Melbourne has a special place in my heart from my university years, and I love what it has to offer. But it’s difficult to ignore racism when you’re exposed to it on your weekly grocery run, on your morning jog, and especially when you are in class.

On the last day of the past semester, I had the misfortune of hearing my fellow classmates make fun of the COVID situation in India over Zoom.

It started with introductions in the breakout room. We took turns sharing a little bit about ourselves, and when it was my turn, I told them that I’m currently studying from India.

READ ALSO: Indian international student saves 9 Australian lives with organ donation

zoom class
Source: Unsplash

Someone asked about the recent COVID wave. Before I could answer, they all burst out laughing.

“I hear everyone’s dropping dead like flies”

“You guys are so poor. Look at how well we’ve brought this under control”

“Serves you right for trapping our cricketers there”

When I told them that it wasn’t funny and I had lost some people I’d known for years, they brought out the cringeworthy Apu impression. I was shocked, and even worse, helpless in the situation. All I could do was disconnect my audio and try to pretend this wasn’t happening.

It was my worst fears coming true. When I moved to Melbourne, I began to introduce myself simply as “Ash”. From a beautiful Sanskrit name that meant horse-rider, I went to being the grey-black powdery left after burning something. After my roommate complained about the smell of my spices, I stopped cooking Indian food every day. Much to the chagrin of my parents, I even cut off the red thread on my wrist meant to protect me from evil, from fear of being recognised as an Indian man of faith.

READ ALSO: It’s not surprising Indian-Australians feel singled out. They have long been subjected to racism

ashwin chhaperia
Ashwin Chhaperia. Source: supplied

I had shed my layers to portray a brown Australian to try to fit in, but clearly there was no point. Now added to the burden of border closures was the discomfort of racist classmates.

Ever since I returned home last year ahead of lockdowns, I have hoped and prayed for Australia to reopen its borders. My friends and I tune into every press briefing by the government, in the hopes that they’ll finally announce a roadmap to bring us back.

I’ve tried to remain hopeful that if not on humanitarian grounds, surely we’d be called back because of the thousands of dollars we pour into the economy? After all, we are one of Australia’s biggest exports. But at every press briefing, it is always one hollow promise after the other.

As international students, we pay up to $25,000 every semester. When I was on-campus, this cost was justified by the university experience of interacting with the teaching faculty and accessing university services like libraries and student union facilities. But how do you justify paying thousands of dollars for Zoom classes? If I wanted my learning to be limited to a laptop screen, I might just have enrolled for classes on Coursera. It is also unfair to get us to pay thousands of dollars for Zoom University just because hotel quarantine is flawed.

On a slightly better note, I’ve felt empowered by the outpour of support online to go ahead and file a complaint at the university about this incident. University had always been a safe, inclusive bubble for me, and hopefully I can make sure the bubble isn’t burst for anybody else.

READ ALSO: ‘Regret choosing Australia’: Intl students give up on Oz universities

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: Have you heard about Instagram’s “Dancing Dadi”?
Next articleAustralian Fashion Week 2021: Meet Nitesh Pillai
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

9 in 10 LGBTQ+ students say they hear homophobic language at...

Indian Link - 0
  Bills in the federal and New South Wales parliaments have sought to stop teachers talking about gender and sexuality diversity in the name of either religious freedom or...
nitesh pillai

Australian Fashion Week 2021: Meet Nitesh Pillai

Rhea L Nath - 0
  A little over a year ago, Nitesh Pillai had a big dream on his vision board. Last week, just days before his 20th birthday,...
student with laptop

Scorn over sympathy: on racist comments in online classes

Indian Link - 0
  When I joined the University of Melbourne back in 2017, a lot of friends warned me that Australia was racist to Indians. I took...
dancing dadi ravi bala sharma

WATCH: Have you heard about Instagram’s “Dancing Dadi”?

Indian Link - 0
  Meet 62 year old Ravi Bala Sharma aka "Dancing Dadi", a lover of dance, Bollywood, and most importantly, spreading joy. Earlier this month, she took...
Underbank house

Secure a perfect community living for you and your loved ones...

Indian Link - 0
  Furthering the concept of community living and providing one of Victoria’s most picturesque landscapes in the heart of Bacchus Marsh, Underbank is a lot...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020