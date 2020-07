Indian Link proudly presents a new podcast series entitled DON’T MISS THE LINK.

Join host Bageshri Savyasachi every week as she introduces diverse voices from the Indian community in Australia, bringing out tales of ambition, persistence, breakthrough and celebration.

Neha and her family.

In the first episode this week as we mark Donate Life Week (26 July – 31 Aug), Bageshri links up with Neha Mittal, a cancer survivor and kidney recipient who owes her life to an organ donor.