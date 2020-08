This week I discuss how Indians in Australian can learn more about Indigenous Australian culture. For migrants, especially new migrants, Aboriginal culture might not be incredibly visible. This episode aims to help you develop a better understanding of the First Nations People of Australia.

Interviewees

Dr Roanna Gonsalves – Indian Australian writer

Indu Balachandran – Director of Impact, National Centre for Indigenous Excellence

