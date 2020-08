This week on Don’t Miss The Link, Bageshri discusses “Karens” – a pejorative way to address entitled people who come from privilege and look down on lower-class minorities or service industry workers. She asks two writers about “Karens” in the Indian community and how to deal with them.

Interviewees

Sunil Badami – Writer, academic and broadcaster Dilpreet Taggar – Journalist and Founder of South Asian Today

