Don’t Miss The Link Ep2: Indian Matchmaking

This week on Don’t Miss The Link, Bageshri speaks to a Sydney-based matchmaker about what it’s like to arrange Indian marriages in Australia. Being an eligible young woman in India is no joke either – hear from someone who has experienced the matchmaking process first-hand.

Join host Bageshri Savyasachi on Don’t Miss The Link every week as she introduces diverse voices from the Indian community in Australia, bringing out tales of ambition, persistence, breakthrough and celebration.

