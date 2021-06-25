fbpx
Friday, June 25, 2021
HomeDiaspora
Diaspora

Vishal Jood case: Haryana CM intervenes, saga reaches Canada

By Indian Link
0
vishal jood rally in brampton canada
Scenes from the Vishal Jood rally in Brampton, Canada. Source: Twitter

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Vishal Jood, an Indian national arrested for alleged involvement in a series of gang attacks in Sydney’s west, has caught the attention of Harayana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Multiple demonstrations by Vishal Jood supporters in the north-Indian state prompted the CM to tweet about raising the matter with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

For the last week, members of the Ror community in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts of Haryana have been marching in the streets to demand Vishal Jood’s release.

The community reportedly pressured ruling party leaders to put the issue forward to CM Manohar Lal who then brought it up with Dr Jaishankar.

Indian daily Hindustan Times reported that a statement from the Haryana CM’s office said that 24-yr-old Jood was “innocent” and was jailed following a “conspiracy from anti-national forces”.

Jood’s supporters also insist that Jood was framed by “Khalistani extremists”.

Indian Link reached out to the High Commission of India in Canberra to inquire whether their office had received any official requests regarding the Vishal Jood case.

The High Commission refused to comment due to the case being sub-judice.

Vishal Jood case springs up in Brampton, Canada

Meanwhile, the high-octane Vishal Jood saga has made its way to diasporic communities in Canada, a dire depiction that tensions are running high within the community across the globe.

In a thread of videos on Twitter, Jood supporters were reportedly rallying in the suburb of Brampton when they encountered opposition from Sikh community members. The two sides can be seen having heated interactions which then prompted local law enforcement to intervene.

Khalistan flags, cricket and baseball bats were also visible in the video thread; elements that affirm the Jood case as a catalyst for the growing (and seemingly violent) divide within the Indian diaspora.

It has become increasingly apparent that unprecedented global connectivity has led to a rising trend of domestic Indian politics playing out in diasporic communities – a trend that cannot be ignored and one to keep a close eye on.

‘Indian nationalist’ Vishal Jood was arrested by NSW police in April after an investigation revealed his alleged connection to a series of targeted attacks on members of the Sikh community.

Jood will appear before Parramatta Local Court next Thursday, July 1 to face charges that have been described as alleged “hate crimes”.

READ ALSO: Big Indians No Chief

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe dangers in Australia’s blissful ignorance about India
Next articleWatch: Aussies reacting to Om Shanti Om
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Aussie reactions to 'Om Shanti Om'

Watch: Aussies reacting to Om Shanti Om

Indian Link - 0
  'Om Shanti Om' the classic Bollywood movie renowned for its two hour long plot with numerous dance numbers topped with spicy drama. Check out two...
vishal jood rally in brampton canada

Vishal Jood case: Haryana CM intervenes, saga reaches Canada

Indian Link - 0
  Vishal Jood, an Indian national arrested for alleged involvement in a series of gang attacks in Sydney’s west, has caught the attention of Harayana’s...
Narendra Modi (India) and Scott Morrison (Australia) at conference

The dangers in Australia’s blissful ignorance about India

Indian Link - 0
  A major headline from the 2021 Lowy Institute Poll is the dramatic decline in the Australian public’s assessment of China, continuing the trend already observed in...
Lead Actors: Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel

Starstruck: POCs can be sexy (and problematic) too

Manan Luthra - 0
  Fresh from its launches on BBC Three and HBO Max earlier this year, Starstruck puts people of colour in an unfamiliar spotlight. Simultaneously placing...
Spotlighted is Sagarika Venkat

Dancing for a cause: 11-yr-old Sagarika Venkat

Sydney Srinivas - 0
  It was a unique experience watching the young Sagarika Venkat on stage. The 11-year-old Year 6 student presented her first full-fledged solo performance at...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020