Vishal Jood case: Haryana CM intervenes, saga reaches Canada

Vishal Jood, an Indian national arrested for alleged involvement in a series of gang attacks in Sydney’s west, has caught the attention of Harayana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Multiple demonstrations by Vishal Jood supporters in the north-Indian state prompted the CM to tweet about raising the matter with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

CM @mlkhattar spoke to External Affairs Minister, Shri @DrSJaishankar for immediate release of Vishal Jude, a Haryanvi youth lodged in Australia’s jail & appealed for immediate intervention in the matter. The Foreign Minister has conveyed India’s concern to the Australian Embassy — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 23, 2021

For the last week, members of the Ror community in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts of Haryana have been marching in the streets to demand Vishal Jood’s release.

The community reportedly pressured ruling party leaders to put the issue forward to CM Manohar Lal who then brought it up with Dr Jaishankar.

Indian daily Hindustan Times reported that a statement from the Haryana CM’s office said that 24-yr-old Jood was “innocent” and was jailed following a “conspiracy from anti-national forces”.

Jood’s supporters also insist that Jood was framed by “Khalistani extremists”.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has spoken to the Ministry of External Affairs to secure immediate release of Vishal Jood. Jood has been implicated in false cases by Khalistani extremists who had been bullying him for a long time because of his Hindu faith and Indian nationality. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) June 23, 2021

Finally, External Affairs Minister assured that Vishal Jood would be released from prison in Australia very soon For the honor of Indian National Flag in Sydney, Australia, Vishal Jood fought firmly with Khalistanis & didn’t allow Indian flag to be insulted We stand with Vishal — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 23, 2021

Indian Link reached out to the High Commission of India in Canberra to inquire whether their office had received any official requests regarding the Vishal Jood case.

The High Commission refused to comment due to the case being sub-judice.

Vishal Jood case springs up in Brampton, Canada

Meanwhile, the high-octane Vishal Jood saga has made its way to diasporic communities in Canada, a dire depiction that tensions are running high within the community across the globe.

In a thread of videos on Twitter, Jood supporters were reportedly rallying in the suburb of Brampton when they encountered opposition from Sikh community members. The two sides can be seen having heated interactions which then prompted local law enforcement to intervene.

An open assault on #VishalJood support rally participants in Canada by Khalistani. pic.twitter.com/yAKKXiq1iJ — Sanjay Rajput (@DOdivine) June 23, 2021

Khalistan flags, cricket and baseball bats were also visible in the video thread; elements that affirm the Jood case as a catalyst for the growing (and seemingly violent) divide within the Indian diaspora.

It has become increasingly apparent that unprecedented global connectivity has led to a rising trend of domestic Indian politics playing out in diasporic communities – a trend that cannot be ignored and one to keep a close eye on.

‘Indian nationalist’ Vishal Jood was arrested by NSW police in April after an investigation revealed his alleged connection to a series of targeted attacks on members of the Sikh community.

Jood will appear before Parramatta Local Court next Thursday, July 1 to face charges that have been described as alleged “hate crimes”.

