fbpx
Friday, November 5, 2021
Diaspora

UK unveils ‘Mahatma Gandhi coin’ to mark Diwali

By Indian Link
0
rishi sunak
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

A new 5 pound coin to commemorate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Available in a range of standards, including gold and silver, the special collectors’ coin was designed by Heena Glover and features an image of a lotus, India’s national flower, alongside one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes — “My life is my message”.

Building on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India, it is the first time that Gandhi has been commemorated on an official UK coin with the final design chosen by Sunak, who is the Master of the Mint.

“This coin is a fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world,” he said.

“As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali. Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time.”

The coin, which goes on sale, is part of the Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection, which includes 1g and 5g gold bars in henna-style packaging, and the UK’s first gold bar depicting Lakshmi — the Hindu Goddess of wealth.

The 20g gold Lakshmi bar was designed in partnership with the Hindu community in South Wales, where the Royal Mint is based.

The Mint will join the celebrations at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff, where worshippers will offer prayers to goddess Lakshmi and lord Ganesha for the coming year.

Chief Customer Officer for The Royal Mint, Nicola Howell, said: “As we approach Diwali celebrations, we are delighted to unveil the first official UK coin commemorating the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The beautiful design builds on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India.”

The announcement comes as India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year. Last year, the Chancellor commissioned the new “Diversity Built Britain” 50p coin following discussion with the ‘We Too Built Britain’ campaign, which works for fair representation of minority communities’ contributions across all walks of life.

Around 10 million of the coins, which recognise and celebrate Britain’s diverse history, went into circulation in October 2020.

IANS

READ ALSO: A Melbourne educator’s experiments with Gandhi

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMaa Annapurna idol returned by Canada varsity
Next articleReview: Enemy
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

tryst with destiny film

Review: Tryst With Destiny (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Ever since Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru used it in his historic speech "at the stroke of the midnight hour" when India finally became free, the...
enemy film

Review: Enemy

Indian Link - 0
  Director Anand Shankar's Enemy is an action entertainer that tells the story of two friends turning foes. The story begins in Ooty where Chozha, the...
rishi sunak

UK unveils ‘Mahatma Gandhi coin’ to mark Diwali

Indian Link - 0
  A new 5 pound coin to commemorate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to mark the Hindu...
The Maa Annapurna idol. Source: IANS

Maa Annapurna idol returned by Canada varsity

Indian Link - 0
  Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the rare idol of Maa Annapurna that went missing from Kashi 100 years ago...
unmukt chand

Former U19 captain Unmukt Chand joins Melbourne Renegades

Indian Link - 0
  Former Delhi cricketer Unmukt Chand has become the first Indian male player to sign up for Australia's domestic T20 competition the Big Bash League,...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020