fbpx
Monday, July 12, 2021
HomeDiaspora
Diaspora

Sirisha Bandla reaches space on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity 22

Sirisha Bandla of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity 22 becomes the fourth astronaut of Indian descent

By Indian Link
0
Sirisha Bandla in astronaut uniform

Reading Time: 2 minutesAs she vaulted into space on board VSS Unity 22 Sunday 11 July,  Sirisha Bandla became only the fourth astronaut of Indian descent.

The Virgin Galactic spacecraft reached the 100-km altitude that marks the entry into space after taking off from Spaceport America in New Mexico and returned to the base after a flight of about 90 minutes.

Astronaut 004 Bandla, accompanied by Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and two other crewmates and two pilots touched the space mark.

Before the flight Branson signed himself dramatically as Astronaut 001 and gave the Astronaut 004 rank to Bandla, 34.

During the space flight, Bandla was scheduled to conduct experiments designed by the US government’s pioneer space agency, NASA involving plants in microgravity.

Sirisha Bandla, the Virgin Galactic Vice President for Government Relations, is an astronautical engineer by training.

Before her flight, she said on an interview on a Virgin Galactic broadcast that her adventure was an “incredible opportunity to get people from different backgrounds, different geographies and different communities into space”.

The others on the VSS Unity flight were Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor and Colin Bennett, the lead operations engineer which was piloted by former Royal Air Force test pilot Dave Mackay and former NASA Space Shuttle Commander Michael Masucci.

The spacecraft was carried by a twin-bodied carrier aircraft, VMS Eve, for the first 15.5 km on its way to space before being launched for the final leg.

The launch was delayed by about 90 minutes because stormy weather overnight delayed the flight preparations.

Bandla became the third Indian American in space after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Pandya Williams and the fourth person of Indian descent – the first being Rakesh Sharma, who flew on a Soviet spacecraft.

But unlike them, Bandla did not go into orbit and her flight was a short one to demonstrate the capability of Branson’s space programme, a breakthrough in the commercialisation of space travel by private entrepreneurs.

Branson beat his business rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is set to take off on July 20 on board his space company Blue Origin’s spacecraft.

It was a space race between the maverick British billionaire, the global American entrepreneur Bezos and Elon Musk, the developer of the Tesla electric vehicle, vying for domination of the multi-billion-dollar private space business that would range from tourism and research to commercial and government satellite deployment.

Characteristic of a Branson enterprise, the spaceflight had the pizzaz of show business and advertising for companies involved in the project.

Grammy-winning musician Khaled performed for the flight. The host of a light TV show, Stephen Colbert emceed the start of the broadcast by Virgin Galactic.

Another Indian American, Raj Chari, is in the US astronaut programme and is scheduled to command a flight later this year.

Sharma flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

Chawla, who was born in Karnal, first flew into space in 1997 on Space Shuttle Columbia but died on her second flight in 2001 when the spacecraft burned on re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere.

Williams, a US Navy pilot, was a commander of Expedition 33 to the Space Station.

READ ALSO: Sirisha Bandla, first Telugu astronaut

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUPDATED: Samir Banerjee wins Wimbledon boys’ singles final
Next articleIndian-American winning streak at spelling bee comes to an end
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

zaila avant garde

Indian-American winning streak at spelling bee comes to an end

Indian Link - 0
  14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde has become the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, breaking a 12-year winning streak of Indian-Americans at the...
Sirisha Bandla in astronaut uniform

Sirisha Bandla reaches space on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity 22

Indian Link - 0
As she vaulted into space on board VSS Unity 22 Sunday 11 July,  Sirisha Bandla became only the fourth astronaut of Indian descent. The Virgin...
samir bannerjee

UPDATED: Samir Banerjee wins Wimbledon boys’ singles final

Indian Link - 0
  Samir Banerjee has become the first Indian-American player to win a Grand Slam boys' singles title, beating compatriot Viktor Lilov 7-5, 6-3 in one...
Jimmy Sheirgill in Collar Bomb

Film Review: Collar Bomb (Disney+ Hotstar)

Indian Link Administrator - 0
A cop runs against time to stop a suicide bomber who holds a group of children hostage in a school. The bomber forces the...

REVIEW: State Of Siege: Temple Attack (film on Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
The problem with State Of Siege: Temple Attack is the film simply cannot rise above hackneyed mediocrity. This could have been a top-class thriller drawing...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020