fbpx
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Diaspora
Diaspora

Niraj Antani becomes first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
niraj antani ohio senator
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Indian-American Republican Niraj Antani, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, has been sworn in as Senator.

- Advertisement -

Antani, who served as a state Representative since January 2015, took to social media to thank the community.

“Truly honoured to have been officially sworn-in as state Senator today. As I became the first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio history today, I vow to work hard every day so each Ohio can achieve their American Dream.

“So grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised. To all my voters, supporters, and team: thank you,” he tweeted.

29 year old Antani defeated Democrat Mark Fogel in the November 2020 election.

READ ALSO: Aisha Shah named for senior White House digital strategy job

niraj antani ohio senator
Source: Twitter

His district, 6th Senate District, includes southern, eastern, and northern Montgomery County, which has an Indian-American population of more than 87,000, the American Bazaar said in a report. He will now begin his four-year Senator term.

Antani was first elected to the Ohio statehouse in 2014, from the 42nd District. At 23 years old, he was the youngest member of the House.

He was also the first Indian-American Republican to serve in the Ohio House and second to get elected from the community to the statehouse.

The Senator, who was born and raised in the Miami Township, graduated from Miamisburg High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University.

IANS

READ ALSO: US teen Gitanjali Rao is TIME’s first ever ‘Kid of the Year’

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFortune cooking oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly halted
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

niraj antani ohio senator

Niraj Antani becomes first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio

Indian Link - 0
  Indian-American Republican Niraj Antani, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, has been sworn in as Senator. Antani, who served...
Fortune cooking oil featuring sourav ganguly have been halted.

Fortune cooking oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly halted

Indian Link - 0
  Adani Wilmar has stalled advertisements of its Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil which feature former Indian cricket team's captain and current BCCI President Sourav...
sydney murugan temple

Saravanaa Bhavan, Murugan Temple among possible Parramatta COVID exposure sites

Indian Link - 0
  If you recently visited Saravanaa Bhavan or Ollie Webb Cricket Ground in Parramatta, or Sydney Murugan Temple in Mays Hill, you might need to...
Harpreet Singh Mattu inside his container truck. Punjab farmer turns truck into makeshift home.

Punjab farmer turns truck into home at Singhu border

Indian Link - 0
  As the face-off between the farmers and government over new farm laws await a breakthrough, the onslaught of biting cold wave accompanied by thunderstorms...
India's permanent diplomat to the United Nations T S Tirumurti at the flag installation ceremony. Source: IANS

‘Proud moment’: India begins 2 year stint at UN Security Council

Indian Link - 0
  India kicked off its two year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) with the country's tricolour being installed at...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020