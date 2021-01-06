Niraj Antani becomes first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian-American Republican Niraj Antani, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, has been sworn in as Senator.

Antani, who served as a state Representative since January 2015, took to social media to thank the community.

“Truly honoured to have been officially sworn-in as state Senator today. As I became the first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio history today, I vow to work hard every day so each Ohio can achieve their American Dream.

“So grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised. To all my voters, supporters, and team: thank you,” he tweeted.

29 year old Antani defeated Democrat Mark Fogel in the November 2020 election.

His district, 6th Senate District, includes southern, eastern, and northern Montgomery County, which has an Indian-American population of more than 87,000, the American Bazaar said in a report. He will now begin his four-year Senator term.

Antani was first elected to the Ohio statehouse in 2014, from the 42nd District. At 23 years old, he was the youngest member of the House.

He was also the first Indian-American Republican to serve in the Ohio House and second to get elected from the community to the statehouse.

The Senator, who was born and raised in the Miami Township, graduated from Miamisburg High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University.

IANS

