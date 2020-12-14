fbpx
Monday, December 14, 2020
Home Diaspora
Diaspora

Indian-origin scientist discovers new way to filter fake news

Indian Link
By Indian Link
1
Anshumali Shrivastava. Source: @RiceEngineering/Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way for social media companies to keep misinformation from spreading online.

- Advertisement -

Their method applies machine learning in a smarter way to improve the performance of Bloom filters, a widely used technique devised a half-century ago.

Using test databases of fake news stories and computer viruses, Shrivastava and statistics graduate student Zhenwei Dai showed their Adaptive Learned Bloom Filter (Ada-BF) required 50 per cent less memory to achieve the same level of performance as learned Bloom filters.

To explain their filtering approach, Shrivastava and Dai cited some data from Twitter.

The social media giant recently revealed that its users added about 500 million tweets a day, and tweets typically appeared online one second after a user hit send.

“Around the time of the election they were getting about 10,000 tweets a second, and with a one-second latency that’s about six tweets per millisecond,” Shrivastava said.

“If you want to apply a filter that reads every tweet and flags the ones with information that’s known to be fake, your flagging mechanism cannot be slower than six milliseconds or you will fall behind and never catch up.”

Source: Twitter

READ ALSO: How Richi Nayak from QUT is making Twitter safer for women

If flagged tweets are sent for an additional, manual review, it’s also vitally important to have a low false-positive rate.

In other words, you need to minimize how many genuine tweets are flagged by mistake.

“If your false-positive rate is as low as 0.1%, even then you are mistakenly flagging 10 tweets per second, or more than 800,000 per day, for manual review,” Shrivastava said.

“This is precisely why most of the traditional AI-only approaches are prohibitive for controlling the misinformation.”

The new approach to scanning social media is outlined in a study presented at the online-only 2020 Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2020).

Shrivastava said Twitter doesn’t disclose its methods for filtering tweets, but they are believed to employ a Bloom filter, a low-memory technique invented in 1970 for checking to see if a specific data element, like a piece of computer code, is part of a known set of elements, like a database of known computer viruses.

A Bloom filter is guaranteed to find all code that matches the database, but it records some false positives too.

“A Bloom filter allows to you check tweets very quickly, in a millionth of a second or less. If it says a tweet is clean, that it does not match anything in your database of misinformation, that’s 100% guaranteed,” Shrivastava noted.

Within the past three years, researchers have offered various schemes for using machine learning to augment Bloom filters and improve their efficiency.

“When people use machine learning models today, they waste a lot of useful information that’s coming from the machine learning model,” Dai said.

IANS

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInside a wedding in Covid times
Next articleReview: Torbaaz (Netflix)
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

rosy loomba with husband

Indian mum plunges to death at Victoria lookout point

Indian Link - 0
  In another grim warning against jumping fences or climbing barriers to get that perfect selfie, an Indian mum from Melbourne has passed away after...
divine indian rapper in times square

Divine becomes first Indian rapper on Times Square billboard

Indian Link - 0
  Divine, known as one of the inspiration behind Bollywood hit Gully Boy, has become the first rapper from India to be featured on a Times...
neena gupta in the last color

Review: The Last Color (Rating: * * and 1/2)

Indian Link - 0
  The Last Color seems like a ‘showcase Indian film', the sort that the festival circuit in the West easily laps up. The film highlights...
film poster torbaaz netflix

Review: Torbaaz (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Torbaaz talks of war and terror, and the toll such things may take on children. The film fuses the idea with the power of...

Indian-origin scientist discovers new way to filter fake news

Indian Link - 1
  Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020