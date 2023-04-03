Indian-origin man jailed for troubling parents in UK

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Daevan Patel, a 49-year-old Indian-origin man, has been sentenced to jail in the UK for his cruelty towards his parents. Patel had been emotionally blackmailing his parents to fund his long-standing drug addiction. Birmingham Live reported that Patel had flouted a series of restraining orders barring contact with his parents, who now feel “humiliated and depressed” by their son’s behaviour.

During the hearing on March 27 at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Prosecutor Sarah Allen said Patel had “relentlessly” asked for money, sometimes calling his Indian-origin parents 10 times a day, and even showing up at their home if they did not answer. This made his parents’ lives miserable, according to Judge John Butterfield KC. The judge also stated that Patel had “bleeding them for money” to fund his drug habit.

Patel had already been issued restraining orders in 2009 and 2013 protecting his parents from him. But he flouted the order three more times when he showed up at their home in Bilston, Wolverhampton, and “wore them down” until they handed over £28. Prosecutor Allen told the court that Patel did not appear to show much care for the suffering he was causing his parents. She also stated that he was of the view that being a drug addict absolved him of any responsibility for his actions.

Patel’s parents decided to inform the police when they “ran out of money to give him”. Patel was found guilty of three counts of breach of a restraining order on January 21, 25 and 27. According to Birmingham Live he had previous offenses for dishonesty, shoplifting and theft. Currently, he is serving time at a prison in Cardiff.

Emotional blackmailing is a form of abuse, which involves using guilt, shame, or fear to control or manipulate someone. It can have a devastating effect on the victim’s mental health and well-being. In this case, Patel’s parents were left feeling humiliated and depressed by their son’s cruel behaviour. They were unable to provide for themselves as they had to give their hard-earned money to their son. The emotional abuse also made them feel powerless and hopeless.

