fbpx
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home Diaspora India
DiasporaIndia

US post office to be named after slain Sikh police officer

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: IANS, WIkimedia Commons

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

A post office in the US city Houston will be named after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first Sikh Deputy in Texas’s Harris County who was shot dead while on duty in September 2019.

- Advertisement -

Decks were cleared for renaming the post office at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston as “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Building” with the US Congress passing the necessary legislation.

The Senate has just passed a bill to rename the post office after the House of Representatives did so in September.

The bill is now headed to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law.

The post office named after Dhaliwal in Houston is only the second one named after an Indian-American.

portrait of Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal in uniform.
Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. Source: Twitter

The first one was named after the first Indian-American Congressman Dalip Singh Saund in Southern California in 2006.

On 27 September 2019, 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot dead by a suspect during a traffic stop in the county’s Cypress area.

He was the county’s first Sikh Deputy when he joined the force 10 years ago, and became a national figure after convincing the Harris County Sherrif’s Department to allow him to wear a turban and grow a beard while on patrol.

Responding to the development, the slain police officer’s father Pyara Singh Dhaliwal said that the “gesture will memorialise his legacy of service to his beloved Houston, while also reminding us all to uphold his example and celebrate the diversity that makes our and so many other communities strong”, American Bazaar reported.

In a statement, Republican senator Ted Cruz said, “The US Postal Office on Addicks Howell Road in Houston will now serve as a lasting tribute to Deputy Dhaliwal’s trailblazing legacy for Sikh Americans and religious minorities in law enforcement.”

IANS

READ ALSO: And a very happy Diwali to you too, Australia Post

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Netflix)
Next articleUS House of Reps. passes bill to promote Gandhi legacy
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

India

Punjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia

Indian Link - 0
  Punjab-born Raj Chouhan took oath as the Speaker of British Columbia, Canada, becoming the first Indian to occupy this post anywhere outside of India. Chouhan,...
Read more
India

Over 400 hospitalised in Andhra’s Eluru town with mystery disease

Indian Link - 0
  A team of medical and health experts rushed to Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town after 227 people were hospitalised over the weekend with symptoms resembling...
Read more
India

On 11th day, Singhu protest site turns into ‘Mini Punjab’

Indian Link - 0
  The agitation of the farmers from Haryana and Punjab at Singhu border, demanding the withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws by the Central...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Punjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia

Indian Link - 0
  Punjab-born Raj Chouhan took oath as the Speaker of British Columbia, Canada, becoming the first Indian to occupy this post anywhere outside of India. Chouhan,...

Over 400 hospitalised in Andhra’s Eluru town with mystery disease

Indian Link - 0
  A team of medical and health experts rushed to Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town after 227 people were hospitalised over the weekend with symptoms resembling...

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in...

Indian Link - 0
  By sealing the T20 International series on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a series in all three...
mahatma gandhi and martin luther king

US House of Reps. passes bill to promote Gandhi legacy

Indian Link - 0
  The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to establish several educational programmes and a foundation to promote the legacies of Mahatma...

US post office to be named after slain Sikh police officer

Indian Link - 0
  A post office in the US city Houston will be named after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first Sikh Deputy in Texas's Harris County who...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020