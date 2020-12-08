fbpx
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home Diaspora India
DiasporaIndia

Over 400 hospitalised in Andhra’s Eluru town with mystery disease

Authorities remain baffled as the affected people were neither related nor did they attended a common event.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

A team of medical and health experts rushed to Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru town after 227 people were hospitalised over the weekend with symptoms resembling epilepsy. Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas has said that the situation is under control and medical help is being provided to all the needy.

- Advertisement -

Most recent figures indicate 455 cases of the mysterious illness, of which 263 have been discharged.

“The government is taking all necessary steps. There is no need for any panic,” the Health Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Eluru government hospital and interacted with almost all the patients admitted there for treatment. Following his visit to the hospital, Reddy is expected to attend a meeting with officials to discuss the development.

Special focus is on the areas which reported cases and medical camps have been set up to provide treatment to the patients. Door to door survey is being conducted to monitor the health condition of the people.

Water samples have been sent for testing to the laboratory and no water pollution has been reported. Blood samples of the patients have been sent to lab and no viral infections are detected.

All the patients were tested for Covid-19 and all reports were negative.

After ruling out contamination of water and milk for the mysterious illness, officials are now collecting vegetables samples from 20 affected places for testing.

The minister said more details will be known after test results come and there is no need to panic.

READ MORE: Delhi govt’s decision to engage final year students on COVID duties draws flak

andhra cm jagan mohan reddy in eluru hospital
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a hospital in Eluru. Source: IANS

According to Himanshu Shukla, West Godavari Joint District Collector, they are getting support from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, National Institute of Nutrition, National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control, and Indian Council for Medical Research.

People affected by the mysterious illness complained of 3 to 5 minutes of epileptic fits without repetition, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache, and back pain.
Medical and health experts were trying to ascertain the cause of sickness. Most of the affected people were elderly and children.

Authorities were baffled as the affected people were neither related nor they had attended a common event. According to officials, the cases were reported from different areas in Eluru town of West Godavari district.

Health authorities have also been asked to ensure availability of emergency medicines to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has enquired with local administration on the condition of those admitted to the hospitals and directed officials of the Medical and Health Department to take immediate measures, and provide necessary medical care and treatment to the affected persons on an expeditious basis.

Stating that more cases were still being reported, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh has demanded the government declare a health emergency in Eluru town and initiate all the necessary steps to mitigate the illness.

IANS

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in Australia
Next articlePunjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

India

Punjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia

Indian Link - 0
  Punjab-born Raj Chouhan took oath as the Speaker of British Columbia, Canada, becoming the first Indian to occupy this post anywhere outside of India. Chouhan,...
Read more
India

US post office to be named after slain Sikh police officer

Indian Link - 0
  A post office in the US city Houston will be named after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first Sikh Deputy in Texas's Harris County who...
Read more
India

On 11th day, Singhu protest site turns into ‘Mini Punjab’

Indian Link - 0
  The agitation of the farmers from Haryana and Punjab at Singhu border, demanding the withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws by the Central...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Punjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia

Indian Link - 0
  Punjab-born Raj Chouhan took oath as the Speaker of British Columbia, Canada, becoming the first Indian to occupy this post anywhere outside of India. Chouhan,...

Over 400 hospitalised in Andhra’s Eluru town with mystery disease

Indian Link - 0
  A team of medical and health experts rushed to Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town after 227 people were hospitalised over the weekend with symptoms resembling...

Kohli 1st Indian captain to win series in all formats in...

Indian Link - 0
  By sealing the T20 International series on Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian and Asian captain to win a series in all three...
mahatma gandhi and martin luther king

US House of Reps. passes bill to promote Gandhi legacy

Indian Link - 0
  The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to establish several educational programmes and a foundation to promote the legacies of Mahatma...

US post office to be named after slain Sikh police officer

Indian Link - 0
  A post office in the US city Houston will be named after Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first Sikh Deputy in Texas's Harris County who...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020