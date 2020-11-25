fbpx
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home Diaspora India
DiasporaIndia

More foreign couples adopting girls from UP

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: Unsplash

Reading Time: 2 minutesMore and more girl children are now being adopted by childless couples from other countries and officials in Uttar Pradesh attribute this trend to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mission Shakti campaign.

According to the government spokesman, couples from countries like Belgium, Spain, Italy, Canada, France and Malta are adopting orphan girls.

In 2019 alone, 67 children were adopted by foreigners, out of which 45 were girls. Similarly, in 2020, the domestic adoption number was at 131, which included 88 girls.

Foreigners adopted 22 girls out of a total of 35 children adopted from January 1, 2020, to November 22, 2020, an official said.

As many as 456 girls have been adopted by domestic and foreign couples in the past two years.

Source: Twitter

In 2019, 290 kids were adopted from government children homes by domestic couples out of which 136 were girls.

“The children are mostly below the age of six, though sometimes, they are around 8-9 years old too. In October alone, a girl was adopted by a US couple. Another girl will be leaving for Spain on November 25. Specialized adoption agency does the follow-up at regular intervals,” said Sangeeta Sharma, a member of the Child Welfare Committee.

The government spokesman said that the Mission Shakti campaign has been intensified with emphasis on children’s rights, female foeticide, sexual crimes against girls and also the adoption of orphan girls.

The campaign, which was launched in October, aims at safety, dignity and empowerment of women and girls.

An official said that the increased number of couples adopting girls was a positive sign and reflected a change mindset.

READ ALSO: Women’s names on house plaques in North Indian districts

Previous articleNSW restrictions eased in time for Christmas
Next article26/11 attacks: 50% justice done, Pak yet to act
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

India

26/11 attacks: 50% justice done, Pak yet to act

Indian Link - 0
As India solemnly marks the 12th anniversary of the dastardly terror strikes by 10-heavily armed Pakistani mercenaries on Nov. 26, 2008, full justice eludes...
Read more
India

PM Modi: ‘Frontline workers will be first to get Covid vaccine’

Indian Link - 0
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that health and frontline workers will get priority when it comes to getting the Covid vaccine when it...
Read more
India

India’s Pilibhit Reserve gets global award for doubling tiger population

Indian Link - 0
  The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) and the Uttar Pradesh Forest department have bagged the first-ever international award, TX2, for doubling the number of tigers...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

blacktown lights sadhu home

Even in COVID year, Blacktown Diwali Lights Competition 2020 shines on

Rhea Nath - 0
  Despite a ‘distanced Diwali’, the irresistible festive spirit continued this year in NSW with Blacktown City Council’s annual Diwali Lights Competition. Blacktown, the third largest...

26/11 attacks: 50% justice done, Pak yet to act

Indian Link - 0
As India solemnly marks the 12th anniversary of the dastardly terror strikes by 10-heavily armed Pakistani mercenaries on Nov. 26, 2008, full justice eludes...

More foreign couples adopting girls from UP

Indian Link - 0
More and more girl children are now being adopted by childless couples from other countries and officials in Uttar Pradesh attribute this trend to...

NSW restrictions eased in time for Christmas

Indian Link - 0
  More people will be allowed to gather both at home and in outdoor public spaces, and smaller hospitality venues can increase their capacity under...
steve smith virat kohli

Kohli, Ashwin, Steve Smith nominated for ICC Player of the Decade

Indian Link - 0
  Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ace off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Decade award. Apart from Kohli and...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020