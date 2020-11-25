More foreign couples adopting girls from UP

Reading Time: 2 minutesMore and more girl children are now being adopted by childless couples from other countries and officials in Uttar Pradesh attribute this trend to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mission Shakti campaign.

According to the government spokesman, couples from countries like Belgium, Spain, Italy, Canada, France and Malta are adopting orphan girls.

In 2019 alone, 67 children were adopted by foreigners, out of which 45 were girls. Similarly, in 2020, the domestic adoption number was at 131, which included 88 girls.

Foreigners adopted 22 girls out of a total of 35 children adopted from January 1, 2020, to November 22, 2020, an official said.

As many as 456 girls have been adopted by domestic and foreign couples in the past two years.

In 2019, 290 kids were adopted from government children homes by domestic couples out of which 136 were girls.

“The children are mostly below the age of six, though sometimes, they are around 8-9 years old too. In October alone, a girl was adopted by a US couple. Another girl will be leaving for Spain on November 25. Specialized adoption agency does the follow-up at regular intervals,” said Sangeeta Sharma, a member of the Child Welfare Committee.

The government spokesman said that the Mission Shakti campaign has been intensified with emphasis on children’s rights, female foeticide, sexual crimes against girls and also the adoption of orphan girls.

The campaign, which was launched in October, aims at safety, dignity and empowerment of women and girls.

An official said that the increased number of couples adopting girls was a positive sign and reflected a change mindset.

