fbpx
Monday, December 7, 2020
Home Diaspora India
DiasporaIndia

Dec 8 Bharat Bandh

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Scores of agitated farmers block NH-9 leading to Delhi from UP. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Farmers and trade unions from more than 12 states, including whole northern India, have so far extended their support for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call of farmer organisations on December 8 to raise their voice against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

- Advertisement -

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are among the 12 states and a joint platform of 10 central trade unions have so far extended their support to the call which was made public after the fifth round of the government-farmer talks remained inconclusive with both sides adamant on their points.

As the ongoing farmers protest entered the 11th day on Sunday, over 40 farmer representatives engaged in a meeting since morning at Singhu Border – one of the protest spots on the Delhi-Chandigarh route – to chalk out a plan for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and discuss further strategy of the agitation.

The farmer leaders have decided to continue their sit-in until their first and major demand to repeal all three farm laws are not annulled. While the government was agreeable in the fifth government-farmer meet to do amendments to The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, farmers were pushing for the scrapping of these laws. Farmer leaders communicated that they will hold the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 as their demands haven’t been met.

Bharatiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Chathuni has said, “It will be a peaceful ‘Bharat Bandh’ across the country on December 8”, assuring “if any person is found adopting violent acts, he would be handed over to police”.

Thousands of protesters have already blocked Delhi borders at five points connecting it to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The protest which began on November 26 will be observed across the nation on December 8 for which farmer associations are contacting different state unions.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan spokesperson Joginder Singh, said, “So far, it is not known if Gujarat will follow the ‘bandh’ call as none of the members from there has approached us. However, we have come to know that around 500 farmers are arriving in separate vehicles here.” Besides, a joint forum of ten central trade unions – Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)– is supporting the nationwide strike.

All India Motor Transport Congress has turned out to be a strong supporter. More than 60 per cent of their business is dependent on agriculture produce.

From IANS reports

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: Darbaan (Zee5)
Next articleUPDATED: Indian farmers continue protests as diaspora joins in
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

India

On 11th day, Singhu protest site turns into ‘Mini Punjab’

Indian Link - 0
  The agitation of the farmers from Haryana and Punjab at Singhu border, demanding the withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws by the Central...
Read more
India

Rare pangolin rescued near Agra

Indian Link - 0
  A rare and endangered Indian pangolin was rescued by Wildlife SOS after it was seen wandering across a field in Bichpuri village, around 10...
Read more
India

Delhi govt’s decision to engage final year students on COVID duties draws flak

Indian Link - 0
  An association of resident doctors in Delhi has expressed discontent with the Delhi government's latest order to deploy undergraduate MBBS (medicine) and BDS (dentistry)...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

REVIEW: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Netflix)

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  If you like Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) or watching the Real Housewives of any city, you will love Netflix's newest Indian reality...

Indian racing star Daruvala earns Maiden F2 Podium

Indian Link - 0
  Indian racing star Jehan Daruvala earned his maiden FIA Formula 2 podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix Support Race on Saturday. The Red Bull...
information transfer through human touch

Indian-origin engineers transfer info through human touch

Indian Link - 0
  A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US has made it possible to essentially let their bodies act as the link between the card...

Couple marries in PPE kits as bride tests Covid positive

Indian Link - 0
  What do you do if you test positive on your wedding day? You give the designer threads a miss and grab that PPE kit. That is...
punjab and haryana farmers with family during protests

On 11th day, Singhu protest site turns into ‘Mini Punjab’

Indian Link - 0
  The agitation of the farmers from Haryana and Punjab at Singhu border, demanding the withdrawal of the newly passed farm laws by the Central...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020