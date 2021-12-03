fbpx
Diaspora

Gita Gopinath to become IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director

By Indian Link
0
gita gopinath
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that Gita Gopinath, currently chief economist of the IMF, is set to succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as the institution’s First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) early next year.

“Especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita … has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point,” Xinhua news agency quoted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as saying.

“Indeed, her particular skill set – combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist – make her uniquely well qualified. She is the right person at the right time,” Georgieva said.

Georgieva also noted that some realignment in the roles and responsibilities of the IMF’s senior management team is being undertaken. In particular, the FDMD will take the lead on surveillance and related policies, oversee research and flagship publications and help foster the highest quality standards for Fund publications.

Gopinath, a US national and overseas citizen of India, will start in her new position as FDMD on January 21, 2022, according to the IMF.

Prior to joining the IMF as chief economist in early 2019, Gopinath was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics in the economics department of Harvard University.

“I am honoured and humbled to become the IMF’s next FDMD,” Gita said in a statement. “As the pandemic continues its grip on us, the work of the Fund has never been more critical and international cooperation never more important.”

Gopinath’s new appointment was unexpected as she said in October that she had planned to return to Harvard University in January 2022.

Okamoto, who was appointed FDMD of the IMF in March 2020, plans to leave the IMF and return to the private sector early next year, according to the IMF.

“It’s been a privilege to be entrusted with leading the IMF during a period of crisis and an honour to serve alongside the world’s best minds tackling the world’s most complex economic issues,” Okamoto said.

IANS

READ ALSO: IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agrawal is Twitter’s new CEO

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNaidu Kumpatla: Bird Man
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

gita gopinath

Gita Gopinath to become IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director

Indian Link - 0
  The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that Gita Gopinath, currently chief economist of the IMF, is set to succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as the...
Photographer Naidu Kumpatla and his shot of a Laughing Kookaburra tossing her catch. Images supplied

Naidu Kumpatla: Bird Man

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  It’s Sunday night and bird photographer Naidu Kumpatla has just returned to his Perth home from a weekend at Camel Soak in outback WA. The...
antim screening

WATCH: Bollywood fans light fireworks in theatres during ‘Antim’ screening

Indian Link - 0
  Salman Khan aka 'Bhai' had a much-awaited theatrical release with Antim: The Final Truth last week, joined by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Unfortunately, some emphatic fans...
Source: Canva

Ask Auntyji: spirituality for beginners

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji I grew up in a non-religious household. Now in my 60s, I listen to some people who are spiritual and have faith and...
december shows

11 Indian films and series to watch in December 2021

Indian Link - 0
  Bob Biswas (Zee5) We did a double take when we first saw the pics form this one – Abhishek Bachchan is unrecognisable. He stars opposite...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020