fbpx
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Home Diaspora
Diaspora

Gautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy join Biden’s team

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Gautam Raghavan and Vinay Reddy
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

US president elect Joe Biden has appointed two more Indian Americans to his team: Gautam Raghavan is coming in as Deputy Director in the Office of Presidential Personnel while Vinay Reddy will be the Director of Speechwriting.

- Advertisement -

Gautam Raghavan serves as Deputy Head of Presidential Appointments on the Biden-Harris Transition. Prior to joining the transition, he served as Chief of Staff to U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Previously, Raghavan served as an Advisor to the Biden Foundation, and as Vice President of Policy for the Gill Foundation, one of the oldest and largest private foundations dedicated to the cause of LGBTQ equality.

Raghavan openly identifies as gay, introducing himself on his Twitter handle as “Appa, husband, gay, immigrant, proud naturalized citizen”.

 During the Obama-Biden Administration, he served in the White House as the liaison to the LGBTQ community as well as the Asian American & Pacific Islander community, and in the White House Liaison Office for the U.S. Department of Defense and as Outreach Lead for the Pentagon’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” Working Group. A first-generation immigrant, Gautam was born in India, raised in Seattle, and graduated from Stanford University.

Vinay Reddy serves as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris Transition and served as Senior Advisor and Speechwriter for the Biden-Harris Campaign. He previously served as chief speechwriter to Vice President Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House, after which, he worked as Vice President of Strategic Communications at the National Basketball Association.

During the Obama-Biden Administration, he also served as senior speechwriter at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden reelection campaign, and speechwriter for his home state Senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

Reddy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the middle of three sons in an immigrant family and is a product of Ohio public schools from kindergarten to Miami University to The Ohio State University College of Law. He currently lives in New York with his wife and their two daughters.

Already, at least eight Indian Americans have received high-profile appointments in the incoming Biden-Harris government.

joe biden and kamala harris
Source: Twitter

READ ALSO: ‘Grandson of poor farmer’: Vivek Murthy re-introduces himself to America

Already, at least eight Indian Americans have received high-profile appointments in the incoming government: Vivek Murthy is US Surgeon General nominee, Atul Gawande and Celine Gounder are on the coronavirus task force, Neera Tanden is nominated for Office of Management and Budget lead, Vedant Patel will be White House assistant press secretary and Mala Adiga has been chosen as policy director for First Lady Jill Biden.

IANS

- Advertisement -
Previous article(COVID-Safe) kindness: 8 ideas to do good before 2020 ends
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Gautam Raghavan and Vinay Reddy

Gautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy join Biden’s team

Indian Link - 0
  US president elect Joe Biden has appointed two more Indian Americans to his team: Gautam Raghavan is coming in as Deputy Director in the...
give back charity

(COVID-Safe) kindness: 8 ideas to do good before 2020 ends

Rhea Nath - 0
  New Years is right around the corner and it’s no surprise that many are eagerly awaiting the end of this COVID-filled year. Before that...

A Chetan Chauhan bat for charity… signed by the visiting Indian...

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Indian cricket great Chetan Chauhan may never have played in Africa, but a small part of his legacy will soon make its way there. His...

Managing menopause: Hair care tips for older women

Minnal Khona - 0
Menopause affects the appearance as well as growth of our hair. MINNAL KHONA writes.

How you can celebrate an eco-friendly Christmas

Emie Roy - 0
A green Christmas is what the planet needs...and we do too, writes EMIE ROY


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020