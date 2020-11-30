COVID-19: India’s tally now nears 9.4 million cases

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With over 41,000 new coronavirus infections and nearly 500 deaths over the weekend, India’s overall tally stands at 93, 92, 919 with a fatality toll of 1,36,696, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 4,53,956 active cases, whereas 88,02,267 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.46 per cent.

READ MORE: Expert says Oz should collect ethnic data during COVID tests

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 18,14,515 cases till date. According to the ministry, almost 70 per cent of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States and UT which are Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

Most recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that health and frontline workers will get priority on receiving the Covid vaccine when it arrives. He also reiterated that citizens must remain cautious and follow appropriate safety measures till the vaccines are rolled out and administered.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 62 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases at 13,233,884 while India comes in second place in terms of cases.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,290,272), France (2,260,789), Russia (2,223,500), Spain (1,628,208), the UK (1,609,141), Italy (1,564,532), Argentina (1,413,375), Colombia (1,299,613), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,042,048).

IANS

READ MORE: Read this if you have an elderly parent living alone in India in COVID times