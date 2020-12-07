Couple marries in PPE kits as bride tests Covid positive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

What do you do if you test positive on your wedding day?

You give the designer threads a miss and grab that PPE kit.

That is what a young Rajasthan couple did in early Dec – check the pics out for yourselves.

The wedding with a difference took place at Kelwara Covid Centre in Shahbad in Rajasthan’s Bara district, as the poor bride tested positive.

Many senior officials were present on the occasion to ensure all COVID protocols were duly followed.

From IANS reports

