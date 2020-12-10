AISRF will fund six new projects, one on COVID-19

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australian and Indian researchers will work together to advance COVID-19

screening and study the future health effects of the virus, after a $4 million

investment by the Morrison Government.

- Advertisement -

The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) has funded six new projects,

including one to develop COVID-19 diagnostic technologies and another study of the

longer-term effects on the hearts and lungs of patients who have recovered.

Other projects will develop risk management systems to protect farmers from

disasters associated with climate change and demonstrate how food-drying

technology using renewable energy can reduce pollution in the food-processing

sector.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said she was pleased

that work in these important areas would be able to continue after the COVID-19

pandemic had caused significant delays this year.

“This latest funding will enable Australian and Indian researchers to contribute to the

global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including in crucial screening and

diagnostic testing,” Minister Andrews said.

“As a result of our shared commitment to finding answers through science and

technology, India and Australia have tackled a number of shared challenges since

the AISRF was established in 2006, with important progress made in areas including

agriculture, energy and health.

“The Australian Government remains committed to our strong, strategic relationship

with India, which provides numerous economic benefits for both countries.”

The Australian recipients are the University of South Australia, the University of

Southern Queensland, the University of Technology Sydney, the Metro North

Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane, the University of Adelaide, and the

University of Western Australia.

In June 2020, the Australian Government announced it would commit a further $15

million to extend the AISRF for another four years to 2024, bringing Australia’s total

funding for AISRF grants to nearly $100 million over 18 years. This funding will begin

to roll out from the next grant round in 2021.

The AISRF is Australia’s largest fund dedicated to bilateral science collaboration. It

helps build links between Australia and India’s top universities, research institutions

and the end users of scientific innovation.

READ ALSO: AISRF Fellowships for 2020 announced