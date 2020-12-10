fbpx
Thursday, December 10, 2020
DiasporaAustralia

AISRF will fund six new projects, one on COVID-19

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Australian and Indian researchers will work together to advance COVID-19
screening and study the future health effects of the virus, after a $4 million
investment by the Morrison Government.

The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) has funded six new projects,
including one to develop COVID-19 diagnostic technologies and another study of the
longer-term effects on the hearts and lungs of patients who have recovered.

Other projects will develop risk management systems to protect farmers from
disasters associated with climate change and demonstrate how food-drying
technology using renewable energy can reduce pollution in the food-processing
sector.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said she was pleased
that work in these important areas would be able to continue after the COVID-19
pandemic had caused significant delays this year.

“This latest funding will enable Australian and Indian researchers to contribute to the
global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including in crucial screening and
diagnostic testing,” Minister Andrews said.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews. Source: @karenandrewsmp/Twitter

“As a result of our shared commitment to finding answers through science and
technology, India and Australia have tackled a number of shared challenges since
the AISRF was established in 2006, with important progress made in areas including
agriculture, energy and health.

“The Australian Government remains committed to our strong, strategic relationship
with India, which provides numerous economic benefits for both countries.”

The Australian recipients are the University of South Australia, the University of
Southern Queensland, the University of Technology Sydney, the Metro North
Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane, the University of Adelaide, and the
University of Western Australia.

In June 2020, the Australian Government announced it would commit a further $15
million to extend the AISRF for another four years to 2024, bringing Australia’s total
funding for AISRF grants to nearly $100 million over 18 years. This funding will begin
to roll out from the next grant round in 2021.

The AISRF is Australia’s largest fund dedicated to bilateral science collaboration. It
helps build links between Australia and India’s top universities, research institutions
and the end users of scientific innovation.

Indian Link
Indian Link

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

