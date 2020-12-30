fbpx
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Aisha Shah named for senior White House digital strategy job

US President-elect Joe Biden has named Aisha Shah, a former staffer in his campaign, as the partnerships manager for his White House Office of Digital Strategy.

Shah has been described as “born in Kashmir and raised in Louisiana” without specifying the country of origin, as was done for most other nominees with immigrant backgrounds, including those from India.

She had held the position of partnership manager for the Biden campaign, before joining  the Smithsonian Institution as an Advancement Specialist.

“Communicating transparently and honestly with the American people is one of the most important responsibilities of a president. This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways. They bring a shared commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team,” said Biden in a statement.

Aisha Shah graduated from Davidson College in North Carolina with a degree in English language and literature.

In the past, Shah had also worked as an assistant manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts “supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial”.

She has been involved in promoting non-profit organisations as a strategic communications specialist at Buoy, a marketing firm specialising in social impact communications and helping non-profits use pop culture as a tool for social change at Spitfire Strategies.

“Digital communities and online spaces have taken on even more importance in the wake of the pandemic. We’re building a team to speak to the lived experiences of all Americans,” said US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the importance of the digital strategy team.

IANS

READ ALSO: Gautam Raghavan, Vinay Reddy join Biden’s team

Previous articleStar debutant overcomes personal tragedy at Boxing Day debut
