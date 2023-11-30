Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
The practical bull draws the card of the dreamy Piscean so they can expect a burst of creativity. A new relationship may be progressing slower than you like. Avoid fights with your landlord or property matters as you could be at a loss. Some of you may be fed up of your spouse’s emotional immaturity. You will be rewarded for a job well done. If doing any self-help work for healing, you will be successful. Plan your work and work your plan.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
Abundance is with you along with a feeling of contentment. Make sure you share your good fortune with others. Travel for leisure or work is predicted. Those in a relationship might find themselves growing apart. The self-employed could get extra work. Watch what you eat as you could get really sick. Money comes from multiple sources including a debt being paid to you. Find new ways to do your work for best results. Put off immediate gratification for a happier mindset.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
Avoid getting into arguments just to prove a point this month. Singles will meet someone they will find very attractive, and the feeling will be mutual. A promotion on the job too is indicated. Take help from a third party to resolve relationship issues. Someone you know could fall ill. An opportunity for new business could turn out to be very profitable. Luck is with you all December. Financial gains are definitely coming your way. A good time to start something new.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
You have to ask yourself what are you holding on to. It is time to let go before your pet peeve becomes toxic. Some of you may get a job offer or new business if self-employed. Those in a relationship will maintain an uneasy calm. Avoid binge drinking during Christmas and New Year parties. You have multiple avenues to make money at your disposal. Those procrastinating will get their act together and start pursuing their goals. Nourish your emotional needs with inner child healing.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
Sudden occurrences, not all positive, could shake you this month. Drive carefully to avoid accidents. A rocky relationship could come to an end. A new opportunity will come through all the current chaos. Watch out for medical bills shooting up. A sudden loss of income or shutting down of your company could also come by so save some money for the near future. But a new idea or opportunity will take its place so don’t lose hope. Trust your intuition.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
A difficult month for some as relationships break down, health takes a downturn and possible betrayal breaks your heart. The worst though is over and the only way from here is up. Use this time to face reality, change your self-destructive habits and set boundaries. Some of you may quit your job or may even be asked to quit. Cry so you get relief from your pain. Money problems dissolve and you have a good amount coming to you. Avoid being pessimistic.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
Singles may not be ready to mingle due to a recent break-up. Home improvement is on the anvil. A deep sorrow could hold you back from healing completely. De-stress by taking a short vacation. Relationship problems will get resolved soon. Money delayed will come through and you will earn from multiple sources. What feels like a loss now will be the beginning of something better. Delays work in your favour. Be grateful for everything you have now; don’t make rash decisions.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
One of the best cards in the packs indicates you are completing one cycle and another one is beginning. Look forward to new beginnings and money from multiple sources coming to you. A sudden trip could bring you a new opportunity. Those who are seeing a lull in work or business will soon have an upswing, and they will have more than they can cope with coming their way. Take a second opinion for a health issue.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
A good month full of positive energy. Some of you may face problems with paperwork. There could be an engagement or a pregnancy announcement in the family. New funds are coming in and a matter that caused stress will be resolved satisfactorily. Avoid doing business with friends. Singles who are dating may not want to go forward. The self-employed may have to put a new project on hold. For existing problems on the personal and professional front, first seek clarity, then take a decision.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
A month of abundance – financially and in other ways – will keep you busy. Expect repeat work and interactions with those in power. You could receive praise and validation for work done from seniors. Travel for work will be successful. Creative writers will have a busy time. Singles could meet someone who is possibly a Gemini. Those in a relationship will have to restore the balance and stop being the givers all the time. All-round health will improve, and you can expect spiritual growth.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
