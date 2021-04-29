Where to donate for COVID relief in India

Reading Time: 6 minutes

COVID news from India has continued to shock us in Australia all this week.

Many friendly nations including Australia have lent a helping hand with aid announced in terms of medical equipment and medicines.

Corporations, aid organisations, and the Indian diaspora across the globe have come forward too to help the most vulnerable.

Most heartening has been the calls that regular citizens have now begun to make to ask how they can help, touched by the heartbreaking visuals shared in the media.

We’ve prepared this list of reliable places to help you help India out of its COVID agony.

(While we have made preliminary checks, we urge you to look closer at the outlets that you choose to donate to).

Indian Australian COVID Relief Funds

Vision 2020 (NSW)

Vision 2020 Australia is a voluntary, non-profit and charitable organisation registered in NSW that has already raised over $30,000. Click here to donate.

Jamia Milia Islamia Alumni (VIC)

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) Alumni in Victoria partnered up with HHF and raised $4700 in a single day towards a $10,000 goal for COVID relief in India. Click here to donate.

Indian Society of Western Australia, Perth

ISWA in its India Needs You campaign, leads 51 WA-based Indian organisations in its collaboration with SEWA International Australia to raise funds for COVID relief in India. Click here to donate.

Medical Oxygen for all (Sydney, NSW)

This campaign has raised over $20,000 in less than 24 hours. Their focus is on sourcing medical grade oxygen cylinders, canisters, concentrators and generators from across the world and providing these to districts/cities which are beyond the spot light of the mainstream media. Click here to donate.

Rebuild India (Windsor, NSW)

Community aid to provide for food, medications and basic life needs that all humans should be entitled to. Click here to donate

COVID relief for India (Mickleham, VIC)

Set up by Sandeep Pandit of MasterChef fame, this targets a list of NGOs in India that will disburse the funds. Click here to donate.

Medical supplies (Cranbourne East, VIC)

Funds will go towards the purchase of an Apheresis Machine to help blood banks save lives during the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to donate.

NRIs Speak (Blacktown, NSW)

This group has tied up with active volunteer groups in Delhi and Mumbai to provide them with the financial support needed. Every dollar donated will go straight to arrange emergency supply. Click here to donate.

Rural India Relief (Sydney, NSW)

Manjula Rao works in rural India and says the conditions in Madhya Pradesh are pathetic. Villagers have no access to medicines and oxygen cylinders because they are all under the poverty line. Click here to donate.

COVID 19 Support (Baulkam Hills, NSW)

This charity directly visits poor people’s homes, visits them at the hospital, pays for their medical bills, and provides them with food and clothes. Click here to donate.

India COVID emergency (NSW)

Dee Saharan is raising funds to provide essential food packages and medical help to families in slums, and daily wage earners in urban areas of the country. Click here to donate.

Support garment producers in India (NSW)

Hannah and Shaun, of ethical Australian fashion house Alcana are raising funds for their artisans based in India’s Madhya Pradesh state. Click here to donate.

Indian COVID crisis (QLD)

Cairns Indian Association (CIA), in collaboration with a Delhi-based physician actively associated with COVID hospitals, are raising funds for oxygen concentrators and cylinders. Click here to donate.

Shanes Park, NSW

Abhijitt Mukharjji, who has lost close and loved ones to the virus, is raising funds to help and support people stuck in similar COVID scenarios. Click here to donate.

Indian and International COVID Relief Funds

Asha-India

Asha-India, a charity which has much support in Australia, seeks financial help to back its team of doctors, nurses, health workers, social workers and 300 student volunteer Corona Warriors. The organisation’s work in COVID times has seen its staff on the frontlines in vulnerable communities. Click here to donate.

SWASTH Digital Health Foundation

Swasth is looking to raise Rs 5 Crores to procure oxygen concentrators and channel them to hospitals across levels of care in remote areas for COVID response and long-term health system strengthening.

Click here to donate.

GiveIndia

This non-profit is looking at the overall needs of unprivileged people during the pandemic (livelihood support, food rations and medical supplies).

Click here to donate.

UNICEF

UNICEF is looking to source, fund and supply essential life-saving equipment and supplies.

Click here to donate.

American India Foundation (AIF)

AIF’s COVID response team is working with local governments, hospitals, and stakeholders in India to understand the needs from cities to rural villages. Help them shore up supplies of medical oxygen.

Click here to donate.

Hemkunt Foundation

The foundation has started distributing Oxygen Cylinders to COVID-19 patients for free.

Click here to donate.

Doctors For You

DFY is the largest network of Doctors, Medical Students and Concerned citizens, whose vision is “Healthcare for Everyone”. DFY is presently operating & managing more than 2500 beds in 5 centres in Delhi, 4 Centres in Bangalore, 3 Centres in Mumbai, and many other centres in Bihar, U.P., and Andhra Pradesh.

Click here to donate.

Milaap (Chennai)

The Pharm foundation is especially looking out for the marginalised transgender community during this time of crisis. Their trans volunteers are aiming to distribute dry rations to about 1000 community members living in the regions of Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram near Chennai.

Click here to donate.

Mission Oxygen

This campaign started as a self-funded mission to help hospitals across the country get immediate access to oxygen concentrators. Now, the initiative has raised Rs 9 Crore and procured 1300 concentrators.

Click here to donate to Mission Oxygen

Helping Hands Charitable Trust-

The trust aims to provide rations to poor families and daily wage earners affected by lockdown.

Click here to donate.

Khalsa Aid International

Khalsa Aid are appealing for donations of oxygen concentrator machines for India. Their volunteers on the ground are working 24/7 to provide life saving services to COVID sufferers.

Click here to donate.

Feeding from Far

Feeding From Far is an initiative that has been feeding the poor and unemployed who are struggling to feed themselves during the lockdown. They managed to distributed over 10 lakh meals to the needy since the first lockdown hit through cooked meals and ration kits.

Click here to donate.

Sewa International

During COVID’s deadly second wave, SEWA is working with vulnerable/needy families, community homes (orphanages and aged care), COVID care centres, and budget hospitals to help fight the pandemic.

Click here to donate.

Goonj ‘COVID Raahat’

Goonj is working to identify institutions that need an immediate supply of ration, hygiene essentials, masks, gloves, oxygen cylinders, medical equipment, beds etc.

Click here to donate.

Enrich Lives Foundation (Mumbai)

Enrich India wants to reach more families during the lockdown and put meals on the table for the ones who need it the most. With the funds collected, they plan on providing 7000+ more families across Mumbai with grocery kits.

Click here to donate

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation

They aim to connect children in rural and urban slum areas with education and provide them mid-day meals in the safety of their homes, so as to ensure that they are not just protected from the virus, but also from exploitation.

Click here to donate.

Khaana Chahiye Foundation (Mumbai)

They are meeting the immediate, lockdown-induced food demands of the homeless, migrant workers, daily wage labourers, and other vulnerable populations in the city of Mumbai.

Click here to donate.

Uday Foundation

Against the harsh backdrop of Delhi’s second lockdown, the needy and homeless are proving to be severely affected. The Uday Foundation is aiming to feed the vulnerable community.

Click here to donate.

Seva Kitchen (Nagpur)

The Seva Kitchen has received special permission from Nagpur Municipal Corporation. They are responsibly working towards providing food to people during the Corona crisis.

Click here to donate.

Zomato’s Feeding India Campaign

A non-profit organization by Zomato is helping hospitals and patients with oxygen and related supplies.

Click here to donate.

