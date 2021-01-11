fbpx
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home COVID- 19
COVID- 19

Updated face mask advice for places of worship, weddings and funerals

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Mask wearing guidelines for Greater Sydney

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Face masks are mandatory in certain premises in Greater Sydney, unless exempt.

- Advertisement -

Children aged 12 and under, are exempt from wearing a mask, but are encouraged to wear masks where practicable. People with a physical or mental health illness or condition, or disability, that makes wearing a mask unsuitable, are not required to wear a mask.

The NSW government has provided some additional guidance on when a face mask is or is not mandatory in Greater Sydney for religious services, weddings and funerals.

All religious services

  • The person leading the wedding, funeral or other religious service does not need to wear a mask. This is because they need to be clearly understood by congregants.
  • The congregation needs to wear masks indoors, unless exempt.
  • The congregation must not exceed one person per 4 square metres of publicly accessible space.

Weddings

  • During a wedding service, the person leading the service does not need to wear a mask, nor does the wedding party. This includes the wedding couple whilst they say their vows.
  • If a wedding occurs in a place of worship as part of a religious service, attendees at the service need to wear a mask indoors, unless exempt.
  • Up to a maximum of 100 people can attend a wedding.

Funerals

  • The person leading the funeral service does not need to wear a mask, nor does anybody while delivering a eulogy or similar as part of the funeral service.
  • Attendees at the service need to be wearing a mask indoors, unless exempt.
  • Up to a maximum of 100 people can attend a funeral.

Music performances during religious services, weddings and funerals

  • Where music performance is part of a service (religious, weddings or funerals), masks do not need to be worn by the performer if impractical for the performance such as wind instruments or singing.

Singing and chanting advice

  • No more than 5 performers should sing indoors, with 1.5 metres between performers and 5 metres between performers and the audience.
  • In indoor areas, audience members and congregants should not participate in singing or chanting.

For more information about mask wearing visit www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/what-you-canand-cant-do-under-rules/common-questions-face-masks

READ ALSO: Australia to halve international arrivals from this week

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePlace your AUSvIND bets with Betfair
Next articleUnacceptable slurs hurled at Indian cricketers at SCG Test
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

All-women crew pilot India’s longest commercial flight

Indian Link - 0
  National carrier Air India operated its first flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru on Saturday and according to a statement the flight was operated...
sydney cricket ground

AUSvIND: Disgraceful behaviour – on and off the field

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Even before the Siraj-Bumrah scandal at Sydney’s Pink Test had been fully investigated by authorities, the nature of the discourse was clear for those...
A still Stories of Kannagi: Tamil CLassic

‘Stories of Kannagi’: a Tamil classic in the Blake Art Prize

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  "Kannagi begins as an ordinary woman; well not that ordinary, and then transforms into a goddess of justice!" So says Bulli-based artist filmmaker Zanny Begg,...
maara movie

Review: Maara (Amazon Prime)

Indian Link - 0
  The first thing that strikes you about Maara is it is a visually striking film. That's also about the last thing that strikes you,...

Moving Day for the Trumps

LP Ayer - 0
  Imagine that moving day has finally arrived for the Trumps. It is the morning of 19 January and some well-armed guards are dragging a...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020