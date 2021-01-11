Updated face mask advice for places of worship, weddings and funerals

Reading Time: 2 minutes
Face masks are mandatory in certain premises in Greater Sydney, unless exempt.
Children aged 12 and under, are exempt from wearing a mask, but are encouraged to wear masks where practicable. People with a physical or mental health illness or condition, or disability, that makes wearing a mask unsuitable, are not required to wear a mask.
The NSW government has provided some additional guidance on when a face mask is or is not mandatory in Greater Sydney for religious services, weddings and funerals.
All religious services
- The person leading the wedding, funeral or other religious service does not need to wear a mask. This is because they need to be clearly understood by congregants.
- The congregation needs to wear masks indoors, unless exempt.
- The congregation must not exceed one person per 4 square metres of publicly accessible space.
Weddings
- During a wedding service, the person leading the service does not need to wear a mask, nor does the wedding party. This includes the wedding couple whilst they say their vows.
- If a wedding occurs in a place of worship as part of a religious service, attendees at the service need to wear a mask indoors, unless exempt.
- Up to a maximum of 100 people can attend a wedding.
Funerals
- The person leading the funeral service does not need to wear a mask, nor does anybody while delivering a eulogy or similar as part of the funeral service.
- Attendees at the service need to be wearing a mask indoors, unless exempt.
- Up to a maximum of 100 people can attend a funeral.
Music performances during religious services, weddings and funerals
- Where music performance is part of a service (religious, weddings or funerals), masks do not need to be worn by the performer if impractical for the performance such as wind instruments or singing.
Singing and chanting advice
- No more than 5 performers should sing indoors, with 1.5 metres between performers and 5 metres between performers and the audience.
- In indoor areas, audience members and congregants should not participate in singing or chanting.
For more information about mask wearing visit www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/what-you-canand-cant-do-under-rules/common-questions-face-masks
READ ALSO: Australia to halve international arrivals from this week