Thursday, April 29, 2021
Triple J Hack: On India’s COVID crisis

News of India’s deadly second wave has rocked the globe.

COVID infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of India. More than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day.

Indian Link‘s Rhea L Nath and Bageshri Savyasachi discuss India’s escalating COVID crisis with Ange McCormack on Triple J’s Hack program at ABC News Radio.

WATCH ALSO: Pawan Luthra discusses India’s COVID crisis on ABC’s The Drum

