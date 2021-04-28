Triple J Hack: On India’s COVID crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

News of India’s deadly second wave has rocked the globe.

COVID infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of India. More than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day.

Indian Link‘s Rhea L Nath and Bageshri Savyasachi discuss India’s escalating COVID crisis with Ange McCormack on Triple J’s Hack program at ABC News Radio.

WATCH ALSO: Pawan Luthra discusses India’s COVID crisis on ABC’s The Drum

