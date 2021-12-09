‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the motherland struggling to survive. Australia’s Indian community has been through a lot, however, there are some whose daily lives are still encompassed with the risk of the virus.

Frontline worker Parita Patel and her husband Karan are currently employed as COVID-19 screeners/testers in remote NSW. Find out what life is like on the frontline as Parita, 28, shares her experiences.