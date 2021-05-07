fbpx
Friday, May 7, 2021
HomeCOVID- 19
COVID- 19

Repatriation flights from India to resume from May 15

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Resumption of Indian repatriation flights to Howard Springs.
Resumption of Indian repatriation flights to Howard Springs. Source: Canva

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Government chartered repatriation flights to the Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs for Australians returning from India will resume from May 15, after the completion of the current ban on arrivals, the Morrison and Gunner Governments confirmed today.

Since the pause on flights from India was announced there had been a ‘sustained reduction’ in COVID-19 positive cases originating from India in Australia’s quarantine system.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Howard Springs has fallen to 21, from more than 50 cases a week ago, and positive cases associated with previous facilitated flights from India are on track to reach zero by 14 May.

Repatriation flights into the Howard Springs will resume on May 15 with one flight per 7-9 days, with an estimated 2,000 Australians returning by the end of June, with vulnerable cases being prioritised on these flights.

An initial repatriation flight to Darwin will leave India on May 15. Two further repatriation flights to the Northern Territory from India will be scheduled during the month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said the flight pause has given the quarantine system space to operate safely and to protect Australians from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the travel pause remaining in place until May 15 with no changes.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage outside Australia’s borders and the temporary pause on flights continues to give our quarantine facilities time to reduce infection rates and reduce the risk of COVID escaping into the community,” the Prime Minister said.

“Closing our international borders and the use of quarantine for returning Australians has protected the health of all Australians during the pandemic and given us a way of life that is the envy of the world.

“I have written to state and territory leaders to invite their participation in receiving direct repatriation flights from India over the coming weeks to further assist the efforts in Howard Springs.”

New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland responded ‘positively’ to the invitation while South Australia was said to be ‘considering it’.

READ ALSO: Why is the response to NSW’s latest case of COVID so different?

Source: Canva

New measures will be in place for all resuming flights from India into the Northern Territory, which will require passengers to return both a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test and a negative Rapid Antigen test before boarding.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said these measures ensure the Commonwealth and Territory Governments can continue to get Australians home from India safely while ensuring the caseload at Howard Springs remains manageable.

“We are pleased with the drop in the active COVID-19 caseload we have seen at Howard Springs since the temporary pause on re-entry from India, and our clinical advice is that it is now safe to resume flights,” Chief Minister Gunner said.

Commonwealth and Northern Territory health experts will assess the effectiveness of new pre-flight testing and isolation measures on infectivity rates in returning Australians on these May repatriation flights from India.

“While Howard Springs has managed the current COVID-19 peak without a single breach, it was important to reduce the high rate of incoming active cases during the second half of April to avoid putting pressure on the facility and NT Health systems,” the official statement said.

More than 20,000 Australians have returned home on repatriation flights since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current ban on direct commercial passenger flights between India and Australia remains in place and will be reviewed shortly.

Restrictions on travel exemptions for Australians seeking to travel to India will continue.

Today, India reported 414,188 new COVID-19 infections the highest number of cases recorded in a single day, worldwide.

READ ALSO: Victorian government donates ventilators to India

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAsiatic lions test positive for COVID at Hyderabad Zoo
Next articleReview: The Disciple (Netflix)
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Things to remember this Mother’s Day

Nidhi Joshi - 0
  This year on Mother’s Day, some of us may be able to give mum a hug in person - a gesture we will never...
fundraiser

Celebrity fundraiser aims to raise $1M for COVID relief in India

Indian Link - 0
  A fundraiser hosted by Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallabhjee is hoping to raise $1 million for COVID crisis relief in India. Across two hours, prominent...
may shows

6 Indian shows and movies to watch in May 2021

Indian Link - 0
  Lava Ka Dhaava (Netflix) Were you a fan of Takeshi’s Castle? Javed Jaffrey is back with his hilarious commentary on Lava Ka Dhaava, a Hindi...

Between an oven and a hot place: My baking journey

Melissa Domingo - 0
  The warm smell of chocolate and vanilla wafted through our home as I sat licking the leftover cake batter. At 8 years old, I...
the disciple

Review: The Disciple (Netflix)

Indian Link - 0
  Chaitanya Tamhane's new film The Disciple intricately weaves diverse threads. It talks of the state of Hindustani Classical music and its 'Guru-Shishya parampara'. There is...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020