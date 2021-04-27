fbpx
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Pawan Luthra discusses India’s COVID crisis on ABC’s The Drum

Source: Youtube

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

As India fights a massive wave of new COVID cases, alongside a severe shortage in oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and necessary medicines, it’s a devastating reminder of what the virus can do to a health system.

As of 26 April, India has reported 28,13,658 active cases while it continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic.

Much of this spike is attributed to religious gatherings and political rallies in the last month where millions met in close quarters, with no masks or social distancing. Moreover, concerns have been raised about the Indian government’s complacency in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Indian Link‘s Pawan Luthra explains the bleak picture of India’s COVID crisis on ABC’s The Drum.

You can watch the interview here:

India's staggering COVID crisis could have been avoided

