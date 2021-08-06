MissionJab: Pawan Luthra on ABC Radio

Reading Time: < 1 minute

This morning, Indian Link CEO Pawan Luthra was invited on ABC Radio to introduce our new vaccination campaign #MissionJAB!

Pawan revealed to ABC Radio the idea behind the campaign anthem ‘JAB song’ which was played on air.

Additionally, he informed listeners that the campaign also promotes messages from frontline workers and health professionals in India telling them about their experiences with the COVID-19 Delta variant.

You can listen to the radio interview here:

————————————————————————————————–

Link up with us! Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia Twitter: @indian_link Instagram: @indianlink LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup