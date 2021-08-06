fbpx
Friday, August 6, 2021
#MissionJab: Pawan Luthra on ABC Radio

By Indian Link
Reading Time: < 1 minute 

This morning, Indian Link CEO Pawan Luthra was invited on ABC Radio to introduce our new vaccination campaign #MissionJAB!

Pawan revealed to ABC Radio the idea behind the campaign anthem ‘JAB song’ which was played on air.

Additionally, he informed listeners that the campaign also promotes messages from frontline workers and health professionals in India telling them about their experiences with the COVID-19 Delta variant.

You can listen to the radio interview here:

Indian Link

LEAVE A REPLY

