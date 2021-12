Reading Time: < 1 minute

In LET’S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster shots. Check out Episode 1 here, Fact or Myth: Booster-related Questions.

Coming episodes will include information about Booster shots for young children, teens, and seniors, also expecting or new mothers. Stay tuned!

