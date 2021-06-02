fbpx
Thursday, June 3, 2021
It’s not the ‘Indian variant’, it’s the Kappa variant

Indian Link
By Indian Link
It's not the indian variant, it's the kappa variant
Source: Canva

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

In an attempt to avoid further stigmatisation of countries and communities due to COVID-19 variant names, a new naming convention was announced by Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emerging diseases unit, yesterday on Twitter.

“No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants,” she said.

Henceforth, COVID-19 variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) will be labelled as Greek alphabets i.e. alpha, beta, gamma, and so on.

While scientific names will still be retained, the Greek names are meant to be used in public discussions by non-scientific audiences, as “the numbering system can be difficult to follow”.

The WHO already established guidelines for naming infectious diseases in 2015.

Yet, public figures like Donald Trump used inappropriate terms like “Chinese virus” multiple times in press conferences and on social media.

The rise in racially motivated attacks on people with Asian backgrounds around the world has already proved the dangers of using location-based names for viruses.

In Australia, the relatively more infectious Kappa variant (whose earliest documented samples originated from India) has been making rounds in Victoria.

Some are still concerned that mislabelling the Kappa (VOI) and Delta (VOC) variants as  ‘Indian variant’ would give people a reason to target South Asian communities.

READ ALSO: Australia’s Indian community must hold the govt accountable

Indian Link
Indian Link

