Indian Link Radio is back with a new vaccination campaign PSA: our very own Booster Baba!

Earlier, host Ekta Sharma quizzed Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney on all your booster-related queries. Are you still hesitating to get the jab? Waiting around for that booster appointment?

This time, let Booster Baba’s gyaan (wisdom) help you take a step in the right direction.

Check it out here: