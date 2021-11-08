COVID-19 vaccines free and available for everyone over 12 years of age

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to everyone in Australia. We have all had to make changes in our lives to keep ourselves, our family and community safe. Vaccination is a critical step to getting back to the things we love to do.

Everyone in Australia 12 years of age and over can have a free COVID 19 vaccine at participating pharmacies, doctors’ clinics, and government clinics. Read on to find out where you can get information about the COVID-19 vaccine in your language, and how to book your COVID-19 vaccination, even if you do not have a Medicare card.

The vaccines and doses recommended for Australians may be different from what is happening in other countries. It is especially important that everyone living in Australia follow the health advice given by Australia’s health experts.

Accessing translated COVID-19 resources

If you would like information about COVID-19 vaccines in your own language, visit the Australia.gov.au website. All you need to do is click on the “information in your language” and choose your own language from the 63 languages available.

How to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even without a Medicare card

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone in Australia, even if you are not an Australian citizen or permanent resident. This includes people without a Medicare card, overseas visitors, international students, migrant workers, and asylum seekers.

Everyone in Australia aged 12 years and over can book their vaccination now.

You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at:

Commonwealth vaccination clinics.

participating general practices.

Aboriginal Controlled Community Health Services

state and territory vaccination clinics, and

participating pharmacies.

If you are an overseas visitor living in Australia, an international student or anyone without Australian citizenship or permanent residency, you may not be able to access Medicare benefits. But that does not stop you from getting vaccinated.

You do not need to be eligible or enrolled in Medicare to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination.

If you do not have a Medicare card, you can get your free vaccination at:

Commonwealth vaccinations clinics,

state or territory vaccination clinics, or

participating pharmacies

Use the Australia.gov.au link to find your nearest vaccination clinic and book your vaccination. If you need phone or on-site interpreting at your vaccine appointment, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450. If you need phone or on-site interpreting at your vaccine appointment, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450.

Getting proof of your COVID-19 vaccination

You can access your Immunisation History Statement:

Online, by setting up your own “My Gov account” and then accessing your Medicare account, or

Through the Express Plus Medicare app.

If you do not have a Medicare card, or do not have access to a My Gov account, you can access your Immunisation History Statement by:

asking your vaccination provider to print a copy for you; or

by calling the Australian Immunisation Register enquiries line on 1800 653 809 (8 am-5 pm Monday to Friday AEST) and asking them to send your statement to you in the mail. It can take up to 14 days to arrive in the mail. For interpreting services please call 131 450.

For more information on how to get proof of your COVID-19 vaccinations, see the Services Australia app.

For other COVID-19 vaccine information, visit Australia.gov.au website or call 1800 020 080. For interpreting services, call 131 450.

