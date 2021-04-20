COVID-19: India on Britain’s red list

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Britain has put India in its red list of countries with a travel ban.

The ban commences at 4am, Friday 23 April, UK’s Health Minister Matt Hancock announced.

The move comes after reports that more than 200,000 cases of COVID are now being identified on a daily basis in India, and a new variant of the virus – perhaps more transmissible – may be causing this.

This daily rate has surpassed that of UK and Brazil.

New Zealand had earlier announced such a ban against India, albeit short-term.

The nagging question for the Indian community in Australia is, will Australia follow suit? Will other nations put India

on their red list?

India’s capital New Delhi is now under a week-long lockdown. Night curfews, weekend curfews are already in place in many states across the nation. Oxygen kits and medication are in short supply, and health services and crematoriums are stretched to their limits.

1200 patients have succumbed in Delhi alone, in the week of 14-20 April.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now cancelled his visit to India, his first major foreign tour after taking office in 2019.

Meanwhile, UK’s former chief scientific adviser Prof. Mark Walport told the BBC the decision to ban travel to and from India may be too late.

“There are concerns the new variant could be more effective at escaping a natural or vaccine-induced immune response,” he said.

India is the latest to join Britain’s 40-strong list of countries red-listed for travel.

A UK government directive states, “If you arrive in the UK from India before 4 am Friday 23 April, you must self-isolate for 10 days in the place you’re staying and take a COVID-19 test on day 2 and day 8. From 4 am Friday 23 April, if you have been in India in the previous 10 days, you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British, Irish or third-country national with residency rights. You will need to quarantine in a managed quarantine hotel.”

