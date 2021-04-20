fbpx
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
HomeCOVID- 19
COVID- 19

COVID-19: India on Britain’s red list

India to be on Britain's red list from Friday 23 April

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
British PM Boris Johnson announced that he has cancelled his visit to India due to the escalating COVID-19 situation
British PM Boris Johnson announced that he has cancelled his visit to India due to the escalating COVID-19 situation. Source: MorningMail4/Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Britain has put India in its red list of countries with a travel ban.

The ban commences at 4am, Friday 23 April, UK’s Health Minister Matt Hancock announced.

The move comes after reports that more than 200,000 cases of COVID are now being identified on a daily basis in India, and a new variant of the virus – perhaps more transmissible – may be causing this.

This daily rate has surpassed that of UK and Brazil.

New Zealand had earlier announced such a ban against India, albeit short-term.

The nagging question for the Indian community in Australia is, will Australia follow suit?  Will other nations put India

on their red list?

India’s capital New Delhi is now under a week-long lockdown. Night curfews, weekend curfews are already in place in many states across the nation. Oxygen kits and medication are in short supply, and health services and crematoriums are stretched to their limits.

1200 patients have succumbed in Delhi alone, in the week of 14-20 April.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now cancelled his visit to India, his first major foreign tour after taking office in 2019.

Meanwhile, UK’s former chief scientific adviser Prof. Mark Walport told the BBC the decision to ban travel to and from India may be too late.

“There are concerns the new variant could be more effective at escaping a natural or vaccine-induced immune response,” he said.

Source: Agência Brasília / Flickr

India is the latest to join Britain’s 40-strong list of countries red-listed for travel.

A UK government directive states, “If you arrive in the UK from India before 4 am Friday 23 April, you must self-isolate for 10 days in the place you’re staying and take a COVID-19 test on day 2 and day 8. From 4 am Friday 23 April, if you have been in India in the previous 10 days, you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British, Irish or third-country national with residency rights. You will need to quarantine in a managed quarantine hotel.”

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: Bhima Jewellery ad featuring a trans woman wins hearts
Next articleDipali Deshpande: Painting the sari
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Srividya Iyer Ovarian Cancer Melbourne Australia

“Never thought I’d hear that C word”: Srividya battles ovarian cancer

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  In a matter of four weeks, the fundraising campaign that Srividya and her husband Ravi created to pay for her ovarian cancer treatment emerged...

$6.25M grant for an Indian aged care facility in NSW

Indian Link - 0
  Multicultural NSW is seeking expressions of interest for an aged care facility in the state’s Indian community. It has earmarked $6,250,000 to support the construction...
Dipali Deshpande's sari paintings

Dipali Deshpande: Painting the sari

Indian Link - 0
  Love the sari? Then you’ll love Dipali Deshpande’s interpretations of it. The textures, the draperies, the fabrics, the colours, the folds, the embroidery motifs, the...
British PM Boris Johnson announced that he has cancelled his visit to India due to the escalating COVID-19 situation

COVID-19: India on Britain’s red list

Indian Link - 0
  Britain has put India in its red list of countries with a travel ban. The ban commences at 4am, Friday 23 April, UK’s Health Minister...
A still from the Bhima Jewellery ad

WATCH: Bhima Jewellery ad featuring a trans woman wins hearts

Indian Link - 0
  Indian advertisements are famously known for capitalising on sentiments and pulling at heartstrings. Be it is Big Bazaar's ad about a Muslim doctor not...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020