‘Bring them back’: Pawan Luthra discusses #StrandedAussies on The Drum

As the harsh second wave of COVID-19 sweeps through India, its drastic effects on the Indian healthcare system and the sharp rise in infections has been alarming. Indian Link‘s Pawan Luthra told Ellen Fanning of ABC’s The Drum that being an Australian citizen, even one stranded in India, entitles you to certain rights, including protection.

“Protection is what Australian citizens stranded in India need now,” he said.

Pawan Luthra explains why #strandedaussies in India need to be brought back home now.

Watch the full interview here:

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 3,82,315 new infections, and for eight days straight, over 3,000 COVID-19 casualties have been reported per day according to reports from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

WATCH ALSO: Pawan Luthra discusses India’s COVID crisis on ABC’s The Drum

