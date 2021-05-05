fbpx
Thursday, May 6, 2021
COVID- 19

‘Bring them back’: Pawan Luthra discusses #StrandedAussies on The Drum

Indian Link
By Indian Link
#bringthemback #strandedaussies Pawan Luthra on ABC The Drum

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

As the harsh second wave of COVID-19 sweeps through India, its drastic effects on the Indian healthcare system and the sharp rise in infections has been alarming. Indian Link‘s Pawan Luthra told Ellen Fanning of ABC’s The Drum that being an Australian citizen, even one stranded in India, entitles you to certain rights, including protection.

“Protection is what Australian citizens stranded in India need now,” he said.

Pawan Luthra explains why #strandedaussies in India need to be brought back home now.

Watch the full interview here: 

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 3,82,315 new infections, and for eight days straight, over 3,000 COVID-19 casualties have been reported per day according to reports from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

WATCH ALSO: Pawan Luthra discusses India’s COVID crisis on ABC’s The Drum

Previous articleAustralia dispatches medical supplies to India
Next articleIndian states declare journalists as frontline workers
Indian Link
Indian Link

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
Latest News

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Indian states declare journalists as frontline workers

Indian Link - 0
  Journalists working in Goa will be designated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated against Covid-19 soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said today. "We have...
australia dispatches medical supplies to India

Australia dispatches medical supplies to India

Indian Link - 0
  Australia will deliver essential medical supplies to India today as part of the initial package of support to the Indian government for combatting the...

WATCH: How a van told Goans to ‘stay the f*** at...

Indian Link - 0
  In Goa, a van drove around Calangute playing a unique jingle to promote staying at home. The jingle goes: Stay the f*** at home Stay the f***...
australia's india travel ban

Australia’s India travel ban: Hard to find it not racist

Mohan Dhall - 0
  Australian citizens have been banned from Australia. It would be interesting to conduct a global poll about why citizens would be refused entry into their...


