Boost your protection against COVID-19

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we head into winter, it is important to stay up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.

What does that mean for you, your family and your community? The Department of Health has the answers to your booster and winter dose questions.

Why are COVID-19 boosters important?

Boosters are recommended to maintain immunity against COVID-19. Boosters not only increase your protection against severe disease but also help to continue protecting your loved ones and community against COVID-19.

The protection against COVID-19 provided by your primary course vaccination will decrease over time. However, as seen globally, staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations means that you are:

less likely to get COVID-19, and

far less likely to get extremely sick from COVID-19 than people who are unvaccinated.

You can get the first COVID-19 booster dose if you have completed your primary dose course of COVID-19 vaccination at least 3 months ago.

Talk to your doctor or visit health.gov.au to find out about eligibility for booster doses.

What is a COVID-19 winter dose and do I need one?

You should get another COVID-19 booster dose, also referred to as a winter dose, if you have had your booster dose 4 months ago and you are:

65 years or older

a resident of an aged care or disability care facility

severely immunocompromised

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and aged 50 years and older.

If you have had COVID-19 after your first booster, wait at least 4 months before having a winter dose.

Do I have to wait between getting the Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 booster dose?

COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as the flu vaccine. However, if you are not yet eligible for your booster or winter dose, you should not delay your flu vaccination.

What type of booster vaccine should I get?

The Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine is approved and recommended for booster doses in young people aged 16 to 17 years.

If you are aged 18 years and over, ATAGI recommends the Pfizer or Spikevax (Moderna) vaccines for boosters.

You can also receive the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine as a booster dose only if it is recommended by your medical professional.

The Nuvaxovid (Novavax) vaccine is not currently approved as a booster dose.

Where can I get a booster dose?

COVID-19 booster and winter doses are available for free through doctors’ clinics, participating pharmacies, Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services, and government vaccination clinics.

To book an appointment, speak to your doctor, visit the Vaccine Clinic Finder or australia.gov.au or call 1800 020 080 and press 8 if you need an interpreter.

Authorised by the Australian Government, Canberra.

READ ALSO: Could I have had COVID and not realised it?