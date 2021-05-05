fbpx
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Australia dispatches medical supplies to India

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Source: @marisepayne/Twitter

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Australia will deliver essential medical supplies to India today as part of the initial package of support to the Indian government for combatting the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak.

A chartered Qantas flight departed from Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Government of India including 1056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators.

The donated supplies will be distributed by the Indian Red Cross and local authorities to aid Indian frontline workers in providing lifesaving medical interventions.

An official statement said that the federal government was working closely with state and territory governments, and the private sector on the urgent deployment of further emergency supplies to India.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Marise Payne said that as close friends and strategic partners, Australia and India would stand together during this challenging time.

“India has shown great leadership and generosity to the world in exporting vaccines globally. It is time for the world to repay that generosity and Australia as a close friend of the Indian people is playing its part,” Minister Payne said.

“We express our solidarity and deepest support with India as it responds to this ongoing crisis and recognise how difficult this time is for Indians and Australians in India and their loved ones.”

Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt, said the Government had offered a significant package of support to the Indian Government.

“We are deeply passionate about supporting people in India, which is why we have reached out to support with medical supplies such as oxygen, ventilators and PPE,” Minister Hunt said.

“At the same time we are working on plans to resume travel from India to support Australians to get home.”

