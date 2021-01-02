fbpx
Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home COVID- 19
COVID- 19

Are masks compulsory in NSW? Here’s what you need to know

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

With seven new local cases recorded in NSW as of 2 January, new restrictions have been announced by the NSW government.

- Advertisement -

Residents of Greater Sydney (including Wollongong, Central Coast and Blue Mountains, and the southern half of the Northern Beaches) will now be fined $200 for not wearing masks in certain indoor spaces.

The indoor spaces include:

  • Shopping centres
  • Entertainment venues
  • Public transport
  • Places of worship
  • Hair and beauty salons
  • Gaming establishments

Children under 12 are exempt from these rules, but strongly encouraged to wear masks. On the spot fines will be implemented from Monday, 4 January 2021.

These restrictions do not apply to regional NSW.

women wearing covid masks
Source: Unsplash

Additional restrictions

The NSW government has also announced new restrictions on public gatherings.

  • Gym classes can have a maximum of 30 people
  • Religious services, places of worship, weddings and funerals can have a maximum of 100 people, maintaining 1 person per 4 square metres
  • Controlled outdoors gatherings can have a maximum of 2,000 people
  • Protests and other outdoor performances can have a maximum of 500 people
  • Night clubs are not permitted 

Meanwhile, the following restrictions remain in place for the northern zone of the Northern Beaches till 9 January 2021:

  • No visitors at home
  • Only 5 people may gather outdoors for exercise of recreation, from within the same zone
  • Non-essential businesses remain closed

Residents outside of the mentioned areas are still encouraged to practice physical distancing, wear masks, and limit social interactions. They are also encouraged to get tested even with mild symptoms.

mohammed siraj indian cricket team
Celebrations after Siraj bowled out Nathan Lyon at MCG. Source: Twitter

READ ALSO: Star debutant overcomes personal tragedy at Boxing Day debut

What about the Test match at SCG?

Although described as an “evolving situation”, the Test match between Australia and India is still scheduled to go ahead with crowds on 7 January.

NSW chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant had stated that a 50 per capacity crowd was still possible.

“We will be handing out masks on public transport going into the SCG, and advising people to wear masks when they are not physically at their seat,” she has been quoted as saying.

- Advertisement -
Previous article9 benefits of daily yoga on your skin and hair
Next articleNBA ‘superfan’ turns down global award to show support for Indian farmers
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Indian shows and movies to stream in January 2021

Indian Link - 0
  Nail Polish (Zee5) In this courtroom drama, the buried bodies of over 30 children are discovered – who is the culprit? Arjun Rampal plays lawyer...
nav bhatia superfan

NBA ‘superfan’ turns down global award to show support for Indian...

Indian Link - 0
  Nav Bhatia, the official 'Superfan' of the Toronto Raptors, has turned down the Global Indian Award a day after accepting it. The Canada-India Foundation...

Are masks compulsory in NSW? Here’s what you need to know

Indian Link - 0
  With seven new local cases recorded in NSW as of 2 January, new restrictions have been announced by the NSW government. Residents of Greater Sydney...
benefits of yoga

9 benefits of daily yoga on your skin and hair

Indian Link - 0
  In our day-to-day beauty regime, we often ignore the root causes of skin problems like imbalances in our body fluids, blood circulation, no exercise,...

Healthier & Eco-friendly: Home-made Cookies recipe

Dhanya Samuel - 0
Buying the occasional packet of yours or your child’s favourite biscuits or cookies is not a crime. It’s a treat, an indulgence that has...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020