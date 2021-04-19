fbpx
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
HomeCOVID- 19
COVID- 19

American export controls risk Indian vaccine production

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
woman holding covishield
Source: COVID-19 Vaccination / Flickr

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Production lines in India, making at least 160 million doses of COVID vaccine a month, will come to a halt in the coming weeks unless America supplies 37 critical items, The Economist reported.

A report in The Economist said last week the billionth dose of COVID 19 vaccine was produced.

It is a sign of how greatly manufacturing capacity has expanded over the past six months that the next billion doses could be produced by May 27th, according to Airfinity, an analytics firm.

“Yet this ambition is at risk from American export controls on raw materials and equipment. Production lines in India, making at least 160 million doses of Covid vaccine a month, will come to a halt in the coming weeks unless America supplies 37 critical items,” the report said.

Only days ago, the world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla appealed to US President Joe Biden to lift the US embargo on exporting raw materials for COVID -19 vaccine production.

SII is manufacturing Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The vaccine is not only being used in India but also exported to a number of countries.

Tagging the Twitter handle of the President of the United States, Poonawalla wrote, “Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the US so that vaccine production can ramp up.”
With the number of new COVID-19 cases nearly doubling over the past two months, approaching the highest infection rate the world has seen during the pandemic, the unequal distribution of vaccines is not only a moral outrage, but economically and epidemiologically self-defeating, the head of the UN health agency told a special ministerial meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) recently.

“Vaccine equity is the challenge of our time,” World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the gathering in his opening remarks. “And we are failing.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: India’s vaccine rollout faces tough battles

serum institute of india
Prime Minister Modi visits the Serum Institute of India, in Pune in November 2020. Source: Prime Minister’s Office / Wikimedia Commons

Driving that point home, he said that of the 832 million vaccine doses administered, 82 per cent have gone to high or upper middle-income countries, while only 0.2 per cent have been sent to their low-income peers. In high-income countries alone, one in four people have received a vaccine, a ratio that drops precipitously to 1 in 500 in poorer countries.

Rapidly spreading variants, the inconsistent use and premature easing of public health measures, fatigue with social restrictions and the “dramatic” inequity in vaccine coverage; all have led to an alarming spike in new cases and deaths, he said.

The WHO chief called on countries with enough vaccines to cover their populations “many times over” to make immediate donations to COVAX.

In March, the WHO called on all countries to drop restrictions on the export of vaccines and vital components, as a rush for Covid-19 jabs puts pressure on global supply, Irish Times reported.

Several countries around the world have imposed bans or restrictions on exports of doses and key vaccine ingredients amid a scramble for stock, causing logjams in complex international pharmaceutical supply chains that could slow progress to end the pandemic, the global health body warned, as per the report.

“Some countries have imposed legal restrictions on the export of critical supplies. This is putting lives at risk around the world. We call on all countries not to stockpile supplies that are needed urgently to ramp up production of vaccines,” the WHO chief said.

IANS

READ ALSO: India’s daily COVID infections have surpassed the US and Brazil. Why?

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFour Sikhs among victims of FedEx shooting in Indianapolis
Next articleVishal Jood faces court for alleged ‘hate crimes’ in Harris Park
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

marion st and wigram st in harris park, sydney

Vishal Jood faces court for alleged ‘hate crimes’ in Harris Park

Indian Link - 0
  An Indian national appeared in court on Saturday 17 April after being arrested over a series of alleged gang attacks at Harris Park in...
woman holding covishield

American export controls risk Indian vaccine production

Indian Link - 0
  Production lines in India, making at least 160 million doses of COVID vaccine a month, will come to a halt in the coming weeks...
amarjeet kaur johal

Four Sikhs among victims of FedEx shooting in Indianapolis

Indian Link - 0
  Four Sikhs were among the eight victims of a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on 16 April, according to the Sikh Coalition. "We...
Artist Shraddha Gupte showcasing her works at the Art by Heart exhibition.

Art By Heart: A community platform for artists and craft makers

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  It was a steady stream of visitors at the tiny Westmead community hall that was hosting Art By Heart. By the end of the...

India’s daily COVID infections have surpassed the US and Brazil. Why?

Indian Link - 0
  India is in the grip of a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections, surpassing even the United States and Brazil in terms of new daily...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020