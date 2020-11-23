Monday, November 23, 2020
Biden appoints Mala Adiga as Policy Director for next First Lady

Prior to this, she was the Director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation.

Mala Adiga policy director
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Joe Biden, who will become the United States’ President in January, has appointed Indian-American Mala Adiga to be the Policy Director for the next First Lady, his wife Jill.

Adiga, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, was among the White House senior staff announced by Biden to “help deliver the change America needs in these difficult times.”

“Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences,” he said.

Adiga’s appointment is important for next US First Lady Jill Biden, who focuses on education issues, and plans to continue teaching community college classes after January.

READ MORE: Kamala Harris picks Indian-American as Press Secretary

jill biden with joe biden
Source: Wikicommons

Prior to this, Adiga was the Director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation. A lawyer by training, she had been a clerk for a federal and had worked for a Chicago law firm before joining the campaign of former President Barack Obama in 2008.

She started in the Obama administration as a counsel to the associate attorney general.

Other positions she held in the Obama administration include Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Academic programmes in the secretary of state’s office of global women’s issues and Director for Human Rights on the national security staff.

She is a graduate of Grinnell College and has degrees from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and the University of Chicago Law School.

IANS

READ MORE: Indo-US Relations under a Biden Presidency and the Kamala Harris Factor

Previous articleIndian app to support farmers wins 2020 ‘Call for Code’ challenge
