Woolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded Indian product range

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Like all of Australia, Woolworths has gained an understanding of the special place that Diwali holds in the hearts of the Indian people. The largest community festival of the year, Diwali is the Festival of Light, and is a celebration of family, fun and food.

And so, as the auspicious occasion comes up for this year, Woolworths is helping to make your preparations easier.

- Advertisement -

Products tailored for the Indian community will soon be available in over 250 stores nationally and also online!

The range of products includes most Indian staples – atta, rice, spices, oils – all in familiar and well-loved brands that we used back home.

Check out the snacks or farsaan items. If you want to stock up on those mithais, there’s a range of products available to pick from!

If, on the other hand, you prefer to make your own mithai this Diwali, Woolworths has you covered. Check out the recipes below!

Woolworths General Manager for Grocery Food Ewan Shearer said, “Diwali is an important time of year for many of our customers to celebrate with loved ones. While this year may look a little different as the pandemic carries on, our teams have been working hard to ensure customers have all the ingredients and products they need to celebrate.

“We have a variety of local and international products, offering great value to help our customers during their busy preparations leading into the Diwali festivities.

“On behalf of Woolworths, I would like to wish the entire community a very happy Diwali.”

Woolworths have everything you need to celebrate Diwali this year. Visit www.woolworths.com.au/diwali for participating stores and products.

Kaju Katli

1 cup natural cashews

200g caster sugar

1/3 tsp ground cardamom

1/3 cup milk

4 drops rosewater

1 tsp ghee

8 sheets edible silver leaf

Using a food processor, process cashews and sugar, in batches, to a fine powder. Sieve into a bowl. Process again any larger pieces of cashew and add to bowl. Add cardamom and stir to combine.

Place cashew mixture in a large non-stick frying pan with milk and rosewater. Cook, stirring, over medium-low heat for 35 minutes or until mixture comes away from side of pan. To test if the mixture is cooked, place ½ teaspoon on a cold plate and wait until safe to touch. Mixture is ready if you can roll it into a ball.

Place mixture in the centre of a silicone mat (see Tip below). Knead it to smoothen out the texture by rolling and folding the edges of the mat over the mixture and putting slight pressure as the mixture is very hot. Be careful as directly touching the

mixture can burn your hands. A silicone mat between your palm and dough helps you to knead safely.

Tip: If you don’t have a silicone mat, transfer hot mixture to a large sheet of baking paper. Stand for a few minutes as the mixture is very hot. When still hot but safe to touch quickly, knead the mixture using sides of baking paper to protect your hands.

Flip a stainless steel tray over and spread ghee onto back of tray. Place hot mixture on back of tray, then cover with mat and roll out until 1cm-thick.

Decorate with edible silver leaf. Using a large knife and the picture as a guide, cut it into diamond shape sizes. Serve diamonds with any offcuts.

Gulab Jamun

2 cups full-cream milk powder

1/3 cup plain flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 cup pure cream

2 cups white sugar

3 cardamom pods

pinch saffron threads

4 drops rosewater (see Tips)

2 cup ghee (to deep-fry)

2 cup vegetable oil (to deep-fry)

Sieve milk powder, flour and baking powder into a large bowl.

Gradually add cream, kneading until a soft dough forms. If cracks appear, continue kneading or add more cream until dough softens. Cover dough and stand for 15 minutes.

Place sugar, cardamom, saffron and 2 cups water in a large saucepan. Cook, stirring, over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, without stirring, for 10 minutes or until sugar syrup thickens slightly (sugar syrup shouldn’t be very thick). Remove from heat and stir in rosewater.

Place enough ghee and oil, in equal parts, in a large wok or saucepan so it comes up 5cm up side of pan. Heat over medium-low heat (use a big enough wok as gulab jamun will expand upon frying).

Divide dough into 15 portions and roll each into a smooth ball (if there are cracks, the gulab jamun may crack further during frying).

Add balls to oil mixture. Using a spatula, keep rotating the oil mixture without touching the balls until balls rise to surface (see Tip below). Increase to medium heat. Cook, stirring, for 15 minutes or until balls are golden brown. Remove balls with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined. Add balls to hot syrup. Cover and stand for 4 hours. Serve

Tip: The temperature of the oil mixture is medium-low to start with and this is the most tricky part of the recipe because at this temperature all gulab jamun settle down at the bottom of the wok/saucepan. The rotating technique with a spatula is used to agitate oil in circular motion repeatedly without touching the gulab jamun and once they rise to surface within 1 minute, then increase the heat.

READ ALSO: Healthy Diwali, Happy Diwali