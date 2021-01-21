Wondering where to buy Indian flags in Australia?

Reading Time: < 1 minute
India’s Republic Day is just around the corner, and along with Australian flags on Australia’s national holiday, Indian flags too will be hoisted in some households.
If you’re a new immigrant, an international student, an old-timey patriot or just someone who loves collecting different flags, we did the research for you!
Here are some flag stores where you can find the Indian tricolour if you’re planning to hoist it on 26th January.
If you are unable to step out, you can also order them online at Affordable Flags. Additionally, print them for cheap at any Officeworks if you’re looking for paper flags.
Indian flags in Sydney
- Flag Monkey, Glebe
- Flags Fantastic, Stanmore
- Maxx Cricket Store, Wentworthville
- Radhe wholesale, Harris Park
Indian flags in Perth
- WA flags and Banners, Woodvale
- Tudor House, Victoria Park
- All Flags, Signs & Banners, Maddington ( takes 1-2 days notice)
- Pennant House, Perth City
Melbourne
- Carroll and Richardson Flagworld, Mulgrave
Brisbane
- Flags of All Nations, Morningside (call to check Indian flag stock)
- Fox Flags, (email sales@foxflags.com.au, closed on 25th Jan)
Adelaide
Quality flags, Black Forest
Darwin
National Flags, Darwin city
Hobart
Tasmanian Map Centre, Hobart city or online
