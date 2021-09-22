fbpx
Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeAustralia
Australia

VIC: targeted govt support for international student wellbeing

By Indian Link
0
student support for international students in Victoria
Source: Unsplash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

New investments announced by the Victorian government today aim to enhance the experience of Victoria’s international students with programs ranging from jobs guidance to mental health support.

Minister for Trade Martin Pakula confirmed more than $1.1 million in funding for the Study Melbourne Inclusion Program, the Study Melbourne Edutourism Program and sponsorship of the first-ever Melbourne International Student Week.

“The wellbeing of our international students is a top priority and programs like these support and enrich the student experience in Victoria,” he said.

The latest round of the International Student Welfare Program provides $625,000 for 17 projects addressing priority issues for international students including social isolation, sexual and mental health and employability.

OutBeyond has also been awarded $383,000 for the Study Melbourne Edutourism Program, providing single and multi-day excursions for international students to visit Victoria’s world-renowned regional destinations including the Great Ocean Road, Mornington Peninsula, Phillip Island and Gippsland – when it is safe to do so.

The excursions will promote Victoria’s tourism appeal and incorporate activities to develop leadership, collaboration and critical thinking while providing features such as Aboriginal cultural activities led by local community leaders.

The Government has also committed $150,000 as the major sponsor of the 2022 Melbourne International Student Week, a festival of events at Federation Square to be delivered by the Committee for Melbourne.

The festival hopes to connect international students to the Victorian community and showcase benefits of international education to the wider population.

Ongoing support from the Victorian government for the international student community include emergency relief payments, access to free legal advice and case work and referral services through the Study Melbourne Student Centre.

“We know it has been a challenging time but we will continue to deliver a valuable and uniquely Victorian experience for international students on the ground while planning for a vibrant future,” Trade Minister Pakula said.

There are currently 85,000 international students from 100 countries living in Victoria, as per government records. An important export industry for the state, the international education sector contributed $10.5 billion to the state’s economy last year and supported around 79,000 Victorian jobs before the pandemic.

For more information, go to studymelbourne.vic.gov.au.

READ ALSO: NSW: Targeted COVID-19 support for International students

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMore than 20,000 Indian migrants received permanent visas in 2020-21
Next articleAmit Singh on the 40 Under 40 Asian Australians list for 2021
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Amit Singh on the 40 Under 40 Asian Australians list for...

Ritam Mitra - 0
  Amit Singh, a Managing Director at Accenture, knows more about influence than most, having advised the likes of Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard on...
student support for international students in Victoria

VIC: targeted govt support for international student wellbeing

Indian Link - 0
  New investments announced by the Victorian government today aim to enhance the experience of Victoria’s international students with programs ranging from jobs guidance to...
indian family

More than 20,000 Indian migrants received permanent visas in 2020-21

Indian Link - 0
  The Federal Government confirms they have delivered 160,0052 places against the proposed level of 160,000 places in their 2020-21 Migration Program, seeing an increase...
NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward in conversation with Pawan Luthra.

Minister Ward to advocate for India travel bubble

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Although a federal issue, NSW Multiculturalism Minister Natalie Ward has promised to raise with her Federal counterpart Minister Alex Hawke, the issue of allowing double-vaccinated...
student

Learning lost during lockdowns

Mohan Dhall - 0
  There has been a bit of educational debate on learning loss during the extended periods of lockdown. Whilst debate is useful, the focus should...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020