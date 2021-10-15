Triple J Hack: South Asian Aussies on ScoMo’s curry nights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Are PM Scott Morrison’s weekend curry nights a way to ‘curry’ favour from South Asian Australians?

This week on Triple J Hack, Indian Link journalist Rhea L Nath, Liverpool Councillor Charishma Kaliyanda, and Crikey federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman spoke to producer Meghna Bali on the prime minister’s curry cooking, and the meaning of these social media posts vis-a-vis federal policies.

Check out the full segment here:

