Friday, October 15, 2021
Australia

Triple J Hack: South Asian Aussies on ScoMo’s curry nights

By Indian Link
scott morrison
Source: Facebook

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Are PM Scott Morrison’s weekend curry nights a way to ‘curry’ favour from South Asian Australians?

This week on Triple J Hack, Indian Link journalist Rhea L Nath, Liverpool Councillor Charishma Kaliyanda, and Crikey federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman spoke to producer Meghna Bali on the prime minister’s curry cooking, and the meaning of these social media posts vis-a-vis federal policies.

Check out the full segment here:

 

READ ALSO: Triple J Hack: On India’s COVID crisis

Indian Link

