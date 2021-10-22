Travelling to India after 1 Nov: All your questions answered

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Indian Link CEO Pawan Luthra discusses the Australian government’s decision to reopen borders on Nov 1 with travel professional Ashwini Sonthalia.
Who can go? Who can come here? What about quarantine issues?
Ashwini has answers to all your queries.
Watch the full interview here:
His travel agency Gaura Travel has withstood the ups and downs of the pandemic, organising charter flights between India and Australia throughout. This caps a 14-year-long stint in the industry so far, their undisrupted service in COVID-disrupted times no doubt being the highlight.
