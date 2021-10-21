Travel exemption applications now open for parents of Australians

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Qantas announced the new flights to India, Federal Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews announced that from today, parents of Australian citizens and permanent residents are eligible to apply for a travel exemption, for travel to Australia from 1 November 2021.

Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said the changes would reunite many families separated by the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Minister Andrews said, “With today’s change, parents of Australian citizens and permanent residents can reunite in Australia. In line with Australia’s National Plan, I look forward to further easing travel restrictions over coming weeks and months as Australia’s vaccination rate continues to climb.”

Qantas has also brought forward its flights to London and Los Angeles. At a press conference at Sydney Airport, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce also said it would launch a new service to New Delhi on December 6 – the first time the airline has flown to the Indian capital in almost a decade.

This will be pleasing news for Australian Indians desperate to get back to India for the Christmas holidays.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison also had the Indian community in mind when he said this morning during the Qantas announcement, “From the 1st of November if you are Australian residents, citizens and their immediate family – and I can confirm that immediate family will include the parents of Australian residents and citizens – (then travel restrictions will ease for you). And I know, particularly in our Indian community, that has been a very important issue for them, and I know that will be welcome.”

Applications for a travel exemption can be made through the Department of Home Affairs Travel Exemption Portal, for travel to Australia from 1 November 2021.

Parental relationships which are recognised, including biological, adoptive, legal, step-parent, and parents-in-law.

Evidence of a parental relationship with an Australian citizen or permanent resident is required, with examples of the type of evidence required available on the Department’s website. Parents must also have a valid passport, visa and proof of vaccination for travel to Australia.

All international travellers will remain subject to state and territory quarantine arrangements.

READ ALSO: Travel to India could resume from December

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup