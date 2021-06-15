fbpx
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Australia

Telstra Best of Business Awards: entries now open

By Indian Link
Shelly Horton, Sally Obermeder, Mark Olive, Grace Brennan & Eamon Sullivan

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Are you an innovative small or medium sized business in Australia? You might be the perfect candidate for Telstra’s Best of Business Awards, which has now opened nominations.

“We are proud of the support we have shown the small business community over the past 25 years through the Telstra Business Awards and the Telstra Business Women’s Awards, where we have recognised over 5,000 finalists from both city and regional areas across each state and territory of Australia,” said Michael Ackland, Telstra Consumer and Small Business Group Executive.

This year, the topic of the awards is Local Leadership, to recognise and celebrate small businesses that are helping to build a thriving local community.

All businesses under 200 employees are invited to nominate and enter across eight categories.

Jeremy Nicholas, Chief Marketing Officer Telstra

The categories are:

  • building communities (positive impact on culture and society)
  • championing health (innovative health solutions)
  • promoting sustainability (driving sustainable change within the industry)
  • embracing innovation (innovating with technology)
  • outstanding growth
  • accelerating women (creating meaningful equity for women)
  • Indigenous excellence
  • progressing Australia (tackling important issues affecting Australia)

“We are committed to embedding diversity and inclusion and ensuring all business owners from a cross-section of industries, sizes, categories and locations are able to enter and are judged fairly. We want to give everyone across Australia the opportunity to be on the main stage,” Mr Ackland added.

Enter the Telstra Best of Business Awards or nominate an exceptional business today and provide a platform to further their success and inspire others.

For more information, visit the website here.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: Assoc Prof Ramesh Balasubramaniam, OAM

Indian Link

