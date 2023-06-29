Tasmanian skilled migration program: extended eligibility criteria

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Tasmanian Skilled Migration State Nomination Program for the year 2023-24 is set to kick off with some significant updates. With revised eligibility requirements, priority attributes, and policy guidance, aspiring migrants have an opportunity to explore new pathways towards their dreams of living and working in Tasmania.

Starting from 5 July 2023, the program will accept new Registrations of Interest (ROIs) under the updated guidelines. However, it is important to note that the Migration Tasmania Application Gateway will be temporarily unavailable from 30 June 2023 until 5 July 2023, due to necessary system maintenance and updates.

While the specific allocation for Tasmania’s skilled visa program in the 2023-24 year is yet to be confirmed by the Australian Government, interested applicants can stay tuned for further updates on the Migration Tasmania website and future bulletins.

For individuals who have already lodged their nomination applications before 1 July 2023, their submissions will continue to be processed based on the requirements that were in place at the time of application. Successful applicants will be nominated in SkillSelect once the Australian Government finalizes the 2023-24 program year nomination allocations.

Registrations of Interest (ROIs) submitted before 1 July 2023 will remain valid for the 2023-24 program year. However, it’s worth noting that if invited to apply for nomination, the requirements and settings that were applicable at the time of ROI submission will apply.

In terms of changes to the Skilled Migration State Nomination Program for 2023-24, there have been minimal alterations. New minimum eligibility requirements and priority attributes will come into effect for ROIs and applications submitted from 3 July 2023. As a result, the Tasmanian Government has asked the individuals who believe they may benefit from the new requirements to withdraw their current ROIs and submit fresh ones after 3 July 2023.

Key features of the 2023-24 Skilled Migration State Nomination Program include the extension of eligibility for subclass 190 nomination to all occupations in the Tasmanian Skilled Employment pathway.

Additionally, there will be an updated Tasmanian Onshore Skilled Occupation List, changes to requirements for massage therapists, and adjustments to income thresholds based on updated Australian median and average earnings, as well as the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold. Lastly, minor changes to priority attributes and more detailed policy guidance will be available on the Migration Tasmania website from 3 July 2023.

