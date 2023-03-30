Community raises over 75K to help entrepreneur Shivam Reddy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Entrepreneur and model Shivam Reddy, who was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer last year, has received support from the community. In response to a GoFundMe appeal, approximately 250 individuals have contributed over $75,000 to assist the Queensland-based Shivam Reddy.

Krishan Reddy, the organiser of the fundraiser, states that Shivam Reddy has exhibited remarkable courage and resilience in battling cancer for more than twelve months.

“Despite the ongoing fight, Shivam Reddy continues to give his all, surpassing his previous efforts and giving over 150% each day,” Krishan Reddy said in the appeal.

“Unfortunately, the traditional treatment methods in Australia are not working. We are considering all treatment and trial options in Australia as well as overseas that will help Shiv continue this fight.”

Shivam Reddy, completed his education in New Zealand and established a career as a management professional. He gained recognition for crafting exceptional mixers, perfect for a Gin and Tonic. In 2018, he established Long Rays, a company that produces and markets mixed drinks and sodas.

Today, his family is aiming to secure advanced treatment programs for him overseas.

“As treatment and trial options in Australia are limited, we will be looking to travel overseas to USA or countries in Europe that have more advanced cancer treatment programs.”

Shivam Reddy has experience as a model and television actor. His social media profile indicates his participation in Canterbury Man, a New Zealand-based modelling competition, where he took home the Canterbury Man Personality Prize.

“We need your help with the crucial funding that is needed so that Shiv can get the treatment that he needs here as well as access treatment and trials overseas including any travel costs,” reads the appeal published on GoFundMe.

“We know it’s a big ask and it is necessary so that we can give Shiv a reasonable chance at this fight for his life. He needs us all,” it said.

With the substantial collection already gathered in this particular appeal, the community has yet again proved that it does not hesitate to reach out to support one of its own in need. Alongside the financial support, it no doubt carries many good wishes that are needed to help Shivam Reddy in his treatment and quick recovery. We wish him godspeed.

